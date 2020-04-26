Hilarious pictures show a curious cat hanging out in the most random places

They are usually content with spending their days wandering from their baskets to the garden, catching a mouse or two, and then napping on a sofa until feeding time.

But not this curious cat. Oliver has been captured in the most unlikely locations in his owner’s house – making for some very funny photographs.

The humorous snaps of Oliver were shared online by his owner Sondra M, thought to be from the US, and collated by Bored Panda.

Here, FEMAIL reveals a selection of the funniest…

Putting his back into it!

Looking comfortable: The humorous snaps of Oliver (pictured inside a bag) were shared online by his owner Sondra M, thought to be from the US

You’ve got to be kitten me! The adventurous feline even finds himself getting stuck in a bread maker in this funny photo

Feline funny: Always one for pushing boundaries, Oliver even tries out the dishwasher on his hunt for that perfect spot

Oi, paws off! Obstacles such as food are no match for the inquisitive moggy as he sets his sights on something in the fridge

Hiss-terical! Oliver obviously decided to make the most of the peace and quiet after seemingly getting stuck underneath a sofa

That CAN’T be comfortable! The cat decided to squeeze himself between several pans in a kitchen cupboard

Bored with the garden are we? Going outside seems to sometimes be too much effort for Oliver, so instead he sat in a plant pot

Hightailing it! The daredevil moggy decided to hide on a bookshelf, leaving his owner shocked