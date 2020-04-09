Hilary Duff Lets Luca, 8, Do Her Makeup & Reveals the Result!





Hilary Duff let her eight-year-old son Luca do her makeup and then she revealed the results on her Instagram Story – and some moms out their may be able to relate to this quarantine activity!

“I’m getting my makeup done by an eight year old,” Hilary said to her followers on Wednesday (April 8).

Then, she revealed the full look.

“My makeup for the day. It’s subtle. It’s unique,” Hilary added. “I’ve never done makeup like this before. I like it.”

Click through the gallery to see every angle of Luca’s makeup job…

