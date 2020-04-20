Hilary Duff Reveals If She Wants Paolo to Appear on 'Lizzie McGuire' Reboot





Hilary Duff is giving an update on the Lizzie McGuire reboot!

As production of the reboot is currently halted by Disney+, the 32-year-old actress revealed that she still talks with the team so that they can continue working on the show.

“I’m still talking to [the team] weekly, I don’t know,” Hilary shared with Cosmo. “They were shooting and then everything was put on hold. And we’re just kind of figuring out if we can make this happen.”

Hilary was also asked how Lizzie would feel if Miranda and Paolo were to return in the reboot. As fans can remember in The Lizzie McGuire Movie Paolo tried to set Lizzie up for failure in order to embarrass European superstar Isabella.

“But there were plans for a lot of people to be in the show,” Hilary added. “So, um, I already know some of those things but I don’t know about Paolo. I think she’d probably be pretty mad to see him.”

Paolo was played by Yani Gellman in the movie.

