Hilary Duff Shows Off Her Blue Hair at the Grocery Store

Fri, 01 May 2020 at 2:59 am

Hilary Duff goes shopping for groceries at Trader Joe’s on Thursday afternoon (April 30) in Studio City, Calif.

The 32-year-old actress put her new blue hair on display for the shopping trip. She was seen waiting in line with everyone else before entering the store.

Hilary made the big change to her hair a few weeks ago and she’s been rocking the look in many Instagram photos.

