Hillary Clinton Criticizes Trump: ‘America First’ … In Coronavirus Cases

Hillary Clinton took a painfully pointed jab at President Donald Trump on Friday by mocking his “America First” campaign slogan as the U.S. tallied the highest number of coronavirus cases in the world.

“He did promise ‘America First,’” the former Democratic presidential nominee tweeted with a link to a New York Times story about the global record.

The link included a photo of medical tents outside of Elmhurst Hospital in Queens, New York, where there were 13 deaths from coronavirus on Wednesday alone.