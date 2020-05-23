Hillary Clinton Puts Trump On Notice Over His Coronavirus Drug Advice

Hillary Clinton has made it crystal clear what she thinks of President Donald Trump’s hyping of unproven treatments for the coronavirus.

Trump in recent weeks has repeatedly promoted the use of the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine as a potential cure or treatment for COVID-19, contrary to the advice of the Food and Drug Administration and other government agencies that have warned against its use. He’s even claimed he’s been taking it himself as protection against the virus.

Clinton called out Trump on Friday, tweeting “the president needs to stop playing a doctor on TV.” The former secretary of state shared reporting from The Washington Post on a new analysis that discovered that taking the drug is ”linked to increased risk of death in coronavirus patients.”