Hillary Clinton Will Endorse Joe Biden for President

For progressives now skeptical about Mr. Biden, Mrs. Clinton’s endorsement, among other things, is an invitation to reflect upon whether they want to risk four more years of the Trump presidency because they are uncomfortable with the former vice president. Mr. Biden has argued since last year that he is best positioned to defeat Mr. Trump — but that he would need a united party to do it. No one knows better than Mrs. Clinton that there is no room for error or a lack of unity among Democrats in a closely fought general election.