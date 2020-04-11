Himanshi’s Recent Tweet Raises Question about the Future of Relationship, Asim Riaz Reacts

One of the controversial couple , whose puppy love started from the reality show, Bigg Boss 13 , made headlines not only in house but out of the house too. Himanshi broke her 10 years relationship due to the love confession of Asim . Their chemistry was worth watching in the house and it did grab a lot of TRP . The two started just as friends, later in BB house Asim fell for Himanshi but she did not confess her love as she wanted some time to spend together.

After the show, the lovebirds also did a music video titled as Kalla Sohna Nai and fans were smitten by their chemistry in the same.

But , recently, Khurana took to her Twitter handle and posted her thought , which is sort of depressing one.She tweeted : ” Nobody wana see us together…”. She also added a heartbroken emoji to the same and we wonder what’s on her mind?

Nobody wana see us together…..💔 — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) April 6, 2020

Fans of Himanshi and Asim did react to her tweet and tweeted their feeling for them .

However after seeing his babe tensed about the hatred they both are facing, Asim tweets and cherished her like a Perfect Bae & proved he will standby her irrespective of any circumstances. We hope Himanshi’s hemoglobin level would be up after the support of Asim.

After the show BB13 , the couple did a photoshoot and shared a magazine cover .

We wish the couple a great life as they both seem to be made for each other.

