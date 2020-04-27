Hina Khan extends solidarity with Neha Bhasin on the controversy of Indian designers; says, ‘I guess the tides will turn’ | Bollywood Life

A couple of days ago, Hina Khan had opened up on her experience with Indian designers. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress has revealed how big designers in the industry had refused to work with her given the fact that she belonged to the television industry. Singer Neha Bhasin joined the actress in criticising the Indian designers saying that even the singers face the brunt on that front. Also Read – Nakuul Mehta, Surbhi Chandna, Hina Khan — here are the TV Instagrammers of the week

Taking to her Twitter handle, the Dil Diya Gallan singer, Neha Bhasin said that the designers have become too snobbish these days. “Dearest @eyehinakhan you said it and I am happy that the world will get to hear n see the vain, sad, classist reality of designers and stylists in our country. Btw they say we don’t style singers too. To add to this Stylists have becm quite snobbish too…” She wrote while sharing Hina Khan‘s interview in which she spoke about her Cannes outing and the controversy. Also Read – Hina Khan showers praise on beau Rocky Jaiswal, says, ‘He is my biggest critic, supporter and mentor’ [Exclusive]

Hina tweeted out to Neha extending her support and instilling hope in her saying, “I guess the tides will turn and we shall see the upheaval of fate and fortune together Neha. If we have come this far, maybe what’s ahead will change how our successors are treated. Only true class can beat classism isn’t it!?” Have a look at the tweets here: Also Read – Hina Khan opens up on Indian designers’ prejudice toward TV actors; says, ‘Trust me, that divide is there’

I guess the tides will turn and we shall see the upheaval of fate and fortune together Neha. If we have come this far, maybe what’s ahead will change how our successors are treated. Only true class can beat classism isn’t it!? https://t.co/vhf17uraax — HK (@eyehinakhan) April 26, 2020

Talking about the disparity, Hina had opened up with Pinkvilla. “In India, it is different. I don’t want to name the designer, though now it is different like I am doing films and I have appearances, still there is a difference. People, all these big designers in India still look down upon TV. ‘What, kisko dena hai? Oh, we don’t do TV!’ They won’t give it to you. Trust me, that divide is there,” he had told the entertainment portal while comparing it with the designers abroad.

