Hina Khan fries her first ‘phooli hui poori’, corrects herself and says it was actually a bhatura. Watch

Actor Hina Khan is showing another side of her personality, far removed from the aggressive one, seen on Bigg Boss 11. She has been home in self isolation and been busy doing household chores. Now, she shows her fans her culinary skills.

Sharing a new video of frying a bhatura (a special kind of a friend bread), she wrote: “Anyone for my first ever PHOOLI HUI POORI. I did it yaaaaaasssss #CookingDiariesWithHK #RookieChefHK Well #RookieChefs rookie mistake It was a BHATURA indeed that’s me.” Excited at the prospect of having fried a perfectly fluffed up poori, she can be seen playfully asking her fans “did you see my phooli hui poori?”

Hina has been keeping her fans engaged with her videos. Couple of days back she has posted a melodramatic video bout missing travel. Before that, she had demonstrated how to clean grocery items and vegetables and fruits during coronavirus pandemic. Early into the lockdown, she had shared a video about mopping the floor at her mother’s instructions with her brother doing the dishes in the kitchen.

Earlier in February, Hina had got into a war of words with film critic Kamaal R Khan, who chose to run down her film, Hacked. He had tweeted, “I got shocked to know that someone has made a film with #HinaKhan! Who will watch it? I am 100 per cent sure that it will be watched by alone Hina Khan only.”

To which, Hina responded: “#LetsLiftEachOther… Instead of putting each other down for no reason.. I may not matter to you but I have worked my a** off to reach where I am today.. #AppreciationOrNoAppreciation #FromTelevisionToFilms #TelevisionHasItAll #WeDeserveAChanceToo.”

Also read: Major Black Widow plot leak reveals villain holds key to introducing Wolverine, Deadpool into MCU

Further on, in an interview to IANS, Hina has opened up about her way of dealing with trolls, and why was it important to address this particular tweet. “I completely believe in the hashtag (#LetsLiftEachOther). It is high time that we lift each other rather than pull each other down. I don’t know why we believe in pulling (each other down). I think we don’t believe in it but somehow it is just that you don’t want to see other person doing well. It happens automatically and you start talking negatively about that. You don’t want to, but it happens because you don’t want to see somebody ahead of you. I don’t understand this logic,” Hina said.

“If you can’t appreciate, at least stay quiet. Why do you have to talk negative about somebody? Someone you don’t know about or someone who doesn’t matter to you. Why are you wasting your time?,” she added.

(With IANS inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more