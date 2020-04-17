Hina Khan makes a sad revelation about her Cannes 2019 debut; says Indian designers made her feel like a ‘nobody’ | Bollywood Life

Hina Khan made the TV fraternity proud when she walked the red carpet at Cannes 2019. The actress was styled by Sayali Vaidya and looked fab in a Zaid Nakad gown. She wore an outfit from a Lebanese designer for her debut walk and an Australian designer for her last appearance. Fans cannot forget how beautiful and dazzling Hina Khan looked on the red carpet. Now, in an interview to Pinkvilla, Hina Khan has revealed how foreign designers were ready to dress her in their creations for the event but the treatment from Indian designers wasn’t the same. She said they made her feel like a ‘nobody’. Also Read – Vivek Dahiya, Hina Khan, Shehnaaz Gill – Meet TV’s Instagrammers of the week

The actress said that it was a reality that TV and film stars got different treatment from designers. In fact, all of us remember the incident when a famous journalist made a rather deplorable remark on Hina Khan’s presence at Cannes 2019. The whole TV fraternity came out in support of the lady slamming him for his comments. Hina Khan replied back saying that she was proud of her roots and no criticism would stop her from aspiring higher as an artiste. Hina Khan earned a lot more fans after her stint at Cannes. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Hina Khan teaches us how to make delicious Chole Bhature — watch video

We have seen that she has come out as a true-blue fashionista and we’re sure everyone has a different feeling towards her. It is sad to know that such discrimination exists and is a reality. Hina Khan made her Bollywood debut sometime back with Hacked, a film on cyber crime. Though it tanked, people liked her work. She has a couple of web shows and films in her kitty. The actress proved naysayers wrong with her Cannes outing. The look in the Zaid Nakad gown was hailed by foreign fashion glossies as well. Hina Khan wore her confidence like a star and that’s what mattered! Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Hina Khan and Ankita Lokhande teach how to sanitize groceries and vegetables – watch videos

