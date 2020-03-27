Hina Khan on her relationship with Rashami Desai: We have an invisible bond | Bollywood Life

TV and Bollywood actress, Hina Khan is one of the stars, who is always known opinionated about her views and thoughts. The Hacked actress, who visited on the sets of Bigg Boss 13, gave some advice to Rashami Desai, which helped the latter one. Also Read – Naagin 4: Rashami Desai’s entry pushes Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural saga back into the top five slot

In a recent chat with PinkVilla, Hina talked about her bond with Rashami Desai and said, “I have always been there, with Rashami, we never call each other, maybe a little bit of insta-chat, but have this invisible bond. I am telling you we don’t talk and we don’t meet but I know what is happening in our lives and I know what she is doing, and that is what happens after Bigg Boss, you are everywhere. I like how she is growing and she is doing better. I can sense what decision she is taking for what reason and when I dm her and I tell her, we both agree. I have always liked Rashami, and even though I haven’t supported anyone openly but I was very glad how she got out of everything she went through and after that hug I gave her, I was so happy how she came out as a warrior.” Also Read – Bhula Dunga: Shehnaaz Gill claims Rashami Desai has finally realised that her chemistry with Sidharth Shukla is magical

Recently, we saw Hina Khan showing her sketching skill amid 21-day lockdown, which garnered lots of praises from fans. The actress recently made her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked but unfortunately, the thriller failed to create any magic at the box office. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife.com for more scoops and updates.