Hina Khan, Ruslaan Mumtaz, Arjun Bijlani — here are the TV Instagrammers of the week | Bollywood Life

Sunday is here and we are here with those who have aced the social media game. If you guys have missed out on your favourite TV celebs' interesting Instagram posts, then you've come to the right place. Instagram has been full of interesting posts by our celebrities, and we're sure you guys don't want to miss out on them. From Hina Khan's new talent to Arjun Bijlani's happy quarantine moment, here are those popular personalities from television who ruled Instagram. Take a look below at our TV Instagrammers of the week:

Hina Khan

Hina Khan has been a regular in our list of TV Instagrammers of the week. The actress has been using her quarantine period really well. She has been posting a lot of pictures and videos of her quarantine routine. She surprised all her fans with her new talent recently. Hina Khan is an amazing sketcher and she posted a picture of the sketch she had made. It is so beautiful and fans are really happy to see this talent of their favourite actress. Also Read – Bigg Boss 13: Arjun Bijlani comes out in support of friend Sidharth Shukla, says, ‘I am sure he will win’

Ruslaan Mumtaz

Ruslaan Mumtaz made it to our list this week as the actor shared a really beautiful news on Instagram. He and his wife Nirali welcomed a baby boy on the 26th of this month and he took to Instagram to share the pictures with his baby and his wife. Along with the picture he wrote a long caption. Check out his post here:

Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani is in the list of TV Instagrammers of the week. He has been making the of his quarantine days as he is spending a lot of time with his son Ayaan. He has been posting a lot of videos and pictures with Ayaan but the latest video where Arjun is seen playing with his son and it is too cute to handle. Check out his video here:

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna is back in our list and she as usual has impressed us with her latest video of Khana challenge. We loved the way Surbhi Chandna has been so free and so energetic. She posted the khana challenge video where she is seen having some tasty food prepared by her mother. She also nominated some of her friends from the industry to share the pictures of what they have been eating and also urged fans to stay at home and not to crib about it.

Erica Fernandes

Erica Fernandes celebrated her pet dog’s birthday and posted some cute pictures with him. She also penned down an adorable birthday wish for him. She wrote, “My puppy turns 5 .. oh well he’s not a puppy anymore but he certainly behaves like one infront of me . #champturns5 #happybirthdaychamp #happybirthdaychampyboy #dogsofinstagram”

