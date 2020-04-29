Hindi Medium actor Saba Qamar mourns her ‘Raj’, Pakistani artists pay tribute to Irrfan Khan

Actor Irrfan Khan died on Wednesday after a two-year struggle against neuroendocrine tumour. Fans across the world have expressed their shock and regret at the untimely death of the talented actor. Many artists across the border in Pakistan too have expressed their grief.

Hindi Medium actor Saba Qamar took to Twitter to remember her ‘Raj’. She wrote: “Deeply disturbed to hear about the passing of Irrfan Khan. It feels like yesterday coming back from the sets of Hindi Medium. You taught me a lot as an actor and a mentor. Such a brilliant actor gone too soon. I’m at a loss for words. RIP Raj Broken heart Yours Only, Meeta Cherry blossom #IrrfanKhan.”

Pakistani singer and actor Ali Zafar too left a note on Twitter, paying homage to Irrfan. He wrote: “RIP #IrrfanKhan. You were inspirational and unparalleled.”

Popular Pakistani actor Shaan Shahid, expressing his grief wrote on Twitter: “#RIP .. a sad news indeed , my prayers for his final journey .may his soul rest in peace ..may ALLAH grant him jannah..and give his family sabar..A fine actor Who’s work will be remembered by the generations to come.”

Pakistani actor Imran Abbas wrote on Twitter, “Rest in peace the legend Irfan Khan!! You will surely be missed forever..Since art has no boundaries ,we can feel the pain and are equally grieved by your sudden demise…May Allah bless the departed soul. Undoubtedly, we all belong to Allah all mighty and have to return to HIM.”

Another Pakistani actor Sajal Ali too expressed grief at Irrfan’s going away. She wrote, “Shocked and sad. What a brilliant actor he was! Rest In Peace #IrrfanKhan.”

Even as Irrfan got a quiet burial, attended by close family and some friends amid coronavirus lockdown, messages of condolences poured in from all corners of world with big names in Hollywood, all of Bollywood, many Indian sports fraternity and politicians have expressed their sadness at the actor’s passing away.

