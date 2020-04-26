Hindustani Bhau reveals that even Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are NOT a part of the Bigg Boss 13 WhatsApp group | Bollywood Life

Bigg Boss 13 WhatsApp group has become a topic of discussion ever since Shefali Jariwala revealed that Asim Riaz is not a part of the group, created by Hindustani Bhau. However, it is not just Asim, even Sidharth Shukla and his best friend Shehnaaz, are not a part of the BB13 WhatsApp group. And the group admin, Hindustani Bhau, has himself revealed the same. Talking to Spotboye, he stated, “Look, Asim may not be in that group because he doesn’t interact much anyway. The group contains people who talk rapidly and are clued into what’s being written or exchanged. If you go to see, even Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla are not a part of that group.” Also Read – Bigg Boss 13’s Hindustani Bhau shares his most memorable moment from the show; says, ‘Salman Khan is a darling’ [Exclusive]

Well, we can understand that Asim isn’t a part of that group because he, anyway, was only friends with a few people. However, we are quite amused to know that Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are not a part of the group, given that they shared a good equation with almost everyone in the house. Also Read – Shefali Jariwala reveals a heartwarming fact about her Bigg Boss 13 brother, Hindustani Bhau; says, ‘He gives free ambulance service’ [Exclusive]

Meanwhile, Hindustani Bhau had shared few details about their WhatsApp group with us in an Instagram live chat. “We all just have fun in that group. We all keep sending jokes and always be in touch. It is just a fun Whatsapp group,” he had said. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Hindustani Bhau oversees sanitation drive in Khar — watch video

He also shed light on his Bigg Boss 13 journey by saying, “When I entered the show, it was weekend and during weekends we are given food. That food lasts for two days. Even the next day I got tea as the housemates respected as they knew Hindustani Bhau who made videos. This went on for a few days and later after a few days it was me who had said why they fight unnecessarily over food was the one who stood with a bowl in my hand and asked for food.”

