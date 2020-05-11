Hip Hip Hurray star cast had a virtual reunion, and it was a ‘laugh riot’ | Bollywood Life

Actors of the popular TV series “Hip Hip Hurray” — including Purab Kohli, Vishal Malhotra, Sharokh Bharucha, Suchitra Pillai and Mehul Nisar — were in for a lot of merriment when they had a virtual reunion. Also Read – Throwback Thursday! From Hip Hip Hurray to Remix, revisit your school days this Teacher’s Day with these classic TV shows

Taking to Instagram, Purab posted a screenshot from his video call session with former co-stars and director Nupur Asthana of the show. Going by his comment, the cast members did not waste the reunion opportunity to engage in some banter with director Asthana.

“A laugh riot #HipHipHurray boy gang driving @nupurasthana nuts, even after 22 years,” Purab captioned the image.

“Hip Hip Hurray“, which was first aired in 1998, became a huge hit among the audience, particularly the youth, back in the day.

The show revolved around high school students studying in standard XII. In a feel-good manner, the story focussed on their hopes, dreams, adventures, fears and relationships.

