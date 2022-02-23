Hire or get hired with a discounted subscription to Niceboard

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: A one-year subscription to Niceboard Modern-Day Job Board is on sale for £513.29, saving you 43% on list price.

When you’re looking for a job, where do you go? What about when you’re looking for potential candidates to fill an open position at your startup? While Indeed and LinkedIn certainly serve the online job-search community well, they’re not targeted to any specific niche. And with a broad job board, you’re bound to get jobs and candidates that don’t suit your needs.

With Niceboard Modern-Day Job Board, you can create a customised job board that caters to any niche you desire — from full-time content writing jobs to graphic design gigs to remote coding positions. Whether you already run a business and want to add a new way to unlock the value in your audience (and potentially add a new source of income) or you’re looking to run the job board as your own full-time gig, Niceboard offers a way to set things up in mere minutes.

The intuitive, easy-to-use dashboard is designed to be simple for employers and applicants alike. No technical skills are required; in just a few clicks, you can set up a new board. Easily link to any domain name or create a completely new address, create a customised brand experience with themes, colours, and imagery, and insert custom code integrations (HTML, JavaScript, CSS) in any or all of your job board pages. Every board is also automatically SEO-friendly to improve your chances of getting the word out there.

You can allow employers to post job openings to your board for a fee, offer an intuitive and personalised job hunting experience to your audience, and maybe even earn some income and sustain your community in the long run.

