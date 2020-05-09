History behind Meghan and Harry’s home

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new digs sit on a nine-hectare piece of prime real estate in Beverly Hills, where the couple and their one-year-old son Archie can play endless games of hide-and-seek in the eight-bedroom, 12-bathroom mansion.

The home itself also sits atop a hill in the guard-gated community Beverly Ridge Estates, ensuring the former royals receive the most privacy and security.

As there are no records of the property being sold, the house is reportedly still owned by actor Tyler Perry – best known for the portrayal of the feisty character Madea in the series of hit films. Perry custom-built the 2000sq m Beverly Hills mansion from scratch after buying the land it’s on for $4.3 million in 2004.

It’s not clear if the Sussexes are renting the Beverly Hills home from Perry or staying as his guests.

media_camera Aerial views of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s new accommodation, living in Tyler Perry’s $18 Million Beverly Hills Mansion. Picture: Clint Brewer Photography/Backgrid

After making a beeline for California when Canada announced further border restrictions due to the pandemic, Harry and Meghan traded their sprawling 18th century mansion in Vancouver for Perry’s ultra-luxe Tuscan-style villa.

While most were unaware that the Sussexes were even pals with the Madea franchise mastermind, the Daily Mail speculates they might have connected through mutual friend Oprah Winfrey.

The Duke and Duchess are working on a documentary series with Oprah, while Perry has partnered with Oprah’s OWN television channel in the past.

media_camera Harry and Meghan were previously staying in the scenic, wooded property of Mille Fleurs on Vancouver Island after exiting from their royal roles. Picture: Mark Goodnow/AFP

media_camera Prince Harry and Meghan have only been spotted a handful of times since exiting public royal life. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Though Harry and Meghan have never been pictured publicly with Perry, the actor did express sympathy for Meghan earlier this year, referencing comments that she made to ITV news presenter Tom Bradby for a documentary shot in Africa.

After the reporter asked Meghan how she was coping, she thanked him for asking and famously revealed that not many people had asked if she was OK – a response that resonated with Perry.

“I felt her when she said that. People toss it out. ‘How are you doing?’ But not many people really mean it. Or pay attention to the answer,” he later remarked.

media_camera Tyler Perry. Picture: AFP/Global Citizen’s One World: Together At Home

Top Hollywood real estate agent Rochelle Maize of the Nourmand & Associates agency told DailyMailTV: “Beverly Ridge Estates has just 14 homes but is very prestigious and chic. There are not many rentals on offer there because of the limited number of properties.

“Leases start at around $20,000 and can go up to $40,000 a month. It costs around $16 million to buy a property there.”

The Sussexes’ home is also close to the Van Nuys private airport and some of the most desirable private schools on the Westside of Los Angeles.

“Their team helped them choose the location for their transition to Los Angeles wisely,” a source told theDaily Mail.

“Beverly Ridge is an excellent place to keep out of view. The neighbours are mostly old money and mega rich business types rather than show business gossips.

“It goes without saying that the location is stunning – just one of the most beautiful and desirable areas in LA.”

