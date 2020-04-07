‘Hitting Shoaib Akhtar must be easy’: Mohammad Kaif’s son after watching 2003 World Cup highlights



Shoaib Akhtar was quite an aggressive bowler. (Source: File Photo)

Shoaib Akhtar, in his heyday, was the fiercest pacer to face with him bowling at 150 kph to batsmen quite consistently. During the 2003 World Cup, he was at his prime, but still Mohammad Kaif’s son believes that hitting the retired Pakistan bowler “must be easy”.

In India’s clash against Pakistan in Centurion, Akhtar bowled with venomous pace throughout the second innings as India were chasing 274. After the fall of Virender Sehwag (21) and captain Sourav Ganguly (0), it was Kaif who had stitched a crucial partnership with Sachin Tendulkar in the six-wicket win.

Reliving that match with his son, the former India batsman posted a tweet with the caption, “Thanks to @StarSportsIndia, finally Kabir gets to relive that historic #INDvPAK game. But junior isn’t too impressed with Papa, says hitting @shoaib100mph must be easy since there is pace in his bowling. Kids today I tell you…phew!”

In the video shared on social media, Kaif’s son Kabir can be seen explaining why hitting Akhtar may not be difficult. Incidentally, the retired pacer was the one who had dismissed the Master Blaster on 98.

Thanks to @StarSportsIndia, finally Kabir gets to relive that historic #INDvPAK game. But junior isn’t too impressed with Papa, says hitting @shoaib100mph must be easy since there is pace in his bowling. Kids today I tell you…phew! 😅#QuaranTime #LifeInLockdown pic.twitter.com/N3uiTZ0PQ7 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 7, 2020

In that high-octane encounter, Kaif made 35 from 60 balls and complemented Tendulkar well in a vital juncture of the match. After the dismissals of Kaif and Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Yuvraj Singh carried on the run chase with their 99-run stand and finished the match in the 46th over.

*Relive all the seven World Cup encounters between India and Pakistan here.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.