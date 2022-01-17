Hivestack launches programmatic digital out of home (DOOH) marketplace in Malaysia

Industry first: a truly programmatic DOOH solution arrives in the Malaysia market

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia and MONTREAL, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Hivestack , the world’s leading independent programmatic digital out of home (DOOH) ad tech company today announced the launch of full operations in Malaysia. Now for the first time, brands, agencies and omnichannel demand-side platforms (DSPs) in Malaysia can access the Hivestack platform to plan, activate and measure programmatic DOOH campaigns, via Private Marketplace (PMP) and Open Exchange deals.

Hivestack has announced partnerships with GroupM who they have a partnership with in 14 countries globally, and dentsu-owned Posterscope who have already activated a live campaign in December 2021. These agency clients now have the opportunity to use data-driven audience targeting to activate campaigns within Malaysia as well as outside-in buys across Hivestack’s premium global network.

As part of the expansion into Malaysia, Hivestack has also signed some of the largest and most powerful OOH/DOOH media owners via the Hivestack Supply Side Platform (SSP), including BIG Tree, Seni Jaya, Spectrum, Laguna, Lantern Media, Sky Blue, Power Screen, WOW Media, Era Jaya, AOS Media. These media owners will be able to monetise their premium DOOH inventory by connecting to a worldwide pool of advertisers in real-time.

“We’re thrilled to announce our Malaysia market launch to accelerate the adoption of programmatic DOOH across SEA, ” said Matt Bushby, Managing Director ANZ & SEA, Hivestack. “We’ve already seen incredible success in other markets across the region and look forward to utilising our full stack platform to drive growth in this new market.”

The announcement also coincides with Hivestack’s appointment of Pearly Teong, hired as VP Demand Malaysia & Thailand. Pearly joins the business from Amobee and with her strong industry experience and market expertise, is well placed to drive programmatic DOOH forward in Malaysia to make this market launch a big success.

Out of home (OOH) advertising expenditure in Malaysia has been on a consistent rise since 2012 and was projected to reach 19 percent share of the total advertising expenditure in 2021. With programmatic DOOH now possible in the market, marketers will be able to utilise data-driven targeting precision, agile buying models and unprecedented audience measurement capabilities to drive further growth for the channel in 2022 and beyond.

About Hivestack

Hivestack is the largest independent, global, full stack, marketing technology company, powering the buy and sell side of programmatic digital out of home (DOOH) advertising. Hivestack was founded in 2017 with headquarters in Montreal, Canada and operates in 25+ countries across the globe. For more information, please visit hivestack.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook @hivestack.

Media contact: Ginny Bourne, Global Communications Director, Hivestack, ginny@hivestack.com

