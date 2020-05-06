Hizb-ul-Mujahideen’s top terror commander Riyaz Naikoo killed dozens, turned youths into terrorists, aggressively targeted security forces

Pakistan-supported Hizb-ul-Mujahideen’s top terror commander Riyaz Naikoo along with his associate was killed on Wednesday in an encounter in Beighpora village of Awantipora in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. His elimination is a major blow to the local terror groups active in the area. He became a terrorist in May 2012 and was a close associate of former Hizb-ul-Mujahideen chief Burhan Wani.

READ | Riyaz Naikoo: Top Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorist who masterminded killings of Jammu and Kashmir policemen

The dreaded terrorist was involved in more than a dozen killings since he picked up the gun at the age of 33. On March 8, 2014, Naikoo was involved in the killing of Haji Ghulam Mohammad Dar, the father of a sarpanch at Dogripora in the Valley. He was involved in the firing on a police bus near Bhatpora Tokena.

READ: List of top terrorists eliminated in Kashmir valley

Naikoo was also a part in the killing of Gh Mohi-Ud-din Dar, Javaid Akbar Khanday a resident of Khandaypora, a Police Head Constable Ashiq Hussain Mir at Padgampoara crossing, six migrant labourers in Kulgam, and truck drivers and fruit traders after August 5, 2019.

He was also involved in the kidnapping of constable Naseer Ahmad, looting of nine weapons from the residence of former MLA Wachi and release of an audiotape threatening attacks on the jail staff after preferential treatment being provided to terrorists and the separatists lodged in various jails was discontinued.

READ | Riyaz Naikoo, Pakistan-supported Hizb-ul-Mujahideen’s top terrorist, killed in Beighpora village of Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir

Naikoo was also responsible for a large number of innocent youths getting into terrorist ranks and indulging in serious violence against the security forces and the local population. He resorted to brutal killings of civilians by branding them as informers of the police and security forces. Apart from the above, he was involved in many other cases of a heinous crime for which several number of FIRs were registered against him.

He had been continuously making audio and video clips and putting up on social media to motivate youth to join terrorism and went on recruiting new boys. He was a mastermind behind the revival of the outfit in Jammu and Kashmir. He also released videos and audios on a number of occasions carrying pro-Pakistan and separatist propaganda.

He also looted orchard owners and farmers to collect funds for his outfit and collected booty from illicit cultivation of opium in South Kashmir. Naikoo’s outfit was also involved in narco trade case in Jammu where a huge sum of sale proceeds was transferred to one of his contacts.

Riyaz Naikoo took over as the commander of Hizbul Mujahideen after the outfit`s poster boy and commander Burhan Wani was eliminated in a gunfight with the security forces in the Kokarnag area in Anantnag district on July 8, 2016. Security forces hold Naikoo responsible for holding Hizbul together after its possible disintegration when Zakir Musa broke away from the Hizbul ranks to form his own splinter group.