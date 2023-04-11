HKBN JOS Solutions Day Connects Mainland Enterprises with Global Leading Tech Brands, Cybersecurity and Digital Transformation

HONG KONG, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — HKBN JOS, a subsidiary of HKBN Group (HKBN), recently held its HKBN JOS Solutions Day – Cybersecurity in Shanghai, in collaboration with leading network security brands, highlighting HKBN’s ability to bring together world-class technology partners for its customers.

Focused on major topics like information security, hardware fortification, application protection, firewalls, load balancing, and AI security, this HKBN JOS Solutions Day provided the industry with a vital platform to meet, network, share best practices, and communicate. Throughout the event, industry experts shared their outlook and inspired customers with the latest in cybersecurity intelligence. Customers were also able to match and undertake project negotiations with numerous corporate teams attending in person, laying the foundation for more future cooperation.

Mikron Ng, HKBN Co-Owner and Chief Commercial Officer – Business Market & China Business, Enterprise Solutions said, “HKBN JOS is proudly leveraging our strong partnerships with world-class technology brands as our ‘Legally Unfair Competitive Advantage (LUCA)’. We’re especially excited that so many international tech brands have given us their full support at our first physical event under the new normal. Through this platform of exchange and collaboration, HKBN JOS’s enterprise customers in mainland China will benefit from top-notch technology solutions and security insights on how best to achieve digital transformation and balance seizing business opportunities with security.”

An HKBN Group company, HKBN JOS is a major systems integrator, technology solutions provider and technology consultancy in Asia. As a trusted digital transformation partner in ASEAN, HKBN JOS holds extensive industry expertise and experience in providing customised and comprehensive digital transformation solutions for businesses across a wide range of industries. Following the Solutions Day, HKBN JOS will continue to help enterprises grow and embrace new opportunities with digital transformation solutions that go beyond traditional connectivity services.

About HKBN Group

Headquartered in Hong Kong with operations spanning across Asian markets including Hong Kong, Macau, mainland China, Singapore and Malaysia, the Group is a leading integrated telecommunications and technology services provider, offering comprehensive one-stop Information and Communications Technology (“ICT”) solutions and Infinite-play bundles that include broadband, data connectivity, cloud and data centre, managed Wi-Fi, business continuity services, system integration, cybersecurity, digital solutions, voice and collaboration, mobile services, roaming solutions, Transformation as a Service (TaaS), stationery and supplies and OTT entertainment. HKBN’s extensive tri-carrier fibre infrastructure covers over 2.5 million residential homes and 8,000 commercial buildings and facilities across Hong Kong. Committed to creating a lasting positive impact to wherever it operates, HKBN embraces a core purpose to “Make our Home a Better Place to Live” and earn a highest possible AAA score in the globally-recognised MSCI ESG Rating in 2022. The Group is managed by hundreds of Co-Owners (supervisory and management level Talents in the Group) who invested their savings to buy shares of HKBN Ltd. (SEHK Stock Code: 1310). For more information about HKBN Group, please visit www.hkbn.net/en.

About HKBN JOS

With over 60 years of experience in Asia, HKBN JOS is a systems integrator, solutions provider and technology consultancy with deep industry knowledge and an exceptional ability to execute, with operations spanning across Asian markets like Hong Kong, Macau, mainland China, Singapore and Malaysia, HKBN JOS aims to improve the performance of businesses and public organisations across the region by applying the best-fit technology to address their challenges. HKBN JOS has extensive experience across a range of industries in Asia, and core capabilities in artificial intelligence, big data, cloud computing, enterprise applications, enterprise security, internet of things (IoT), mobility and next generation infrastructure. For more information about HKBN JOS’s business in mainland China, please visit www.jos.com.cn.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/hkbn-jos-solutions-day-connects-mainland-enterprises-with-global-leading-tech-brands-cybersecurity-and-digital-transformation-301794216.html

SOURCE HKBN Group