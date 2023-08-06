H&M, AEON, Carousell and Bukalapak announced as speakers for FUTR Asia

Senior marketing, digital and eCommerce executives from Disney, Bayer, eBay, Booking.com, HP and more confirm their participation in FUTR Asia in Singapore this November 1-2.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — FUTR Asia has launched its speakers and agenda for its 2023 event at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre in Singapore on November 1-2. The event is Asia’s only Summit focused on fresh thinking and progressive change in the future of retail, marketing and commerce.

Co-located with SWITCH (Singapore Week of Innovation & Technology), the event will welcome over 400 senior executives from brands, retailers, corporates, marketplaces & D2C across digital, marketing, eCommerce, retail, innovation and customer Experience.

Sarah Thater, FUTR Group’s Event Director says, “We’re thrilled to be returning to Singapore this November alongside our partner, SWITCH. Asia is at the forefront of some of the world’s major developments in AI, eCommerce and social marketing and we’re looking forward to shining a spotlight on the brands making waves in these areas at FUTR Asia.”

Speakers for 2023 Include:

Victor Siow , Chief Data & Analytics Officer, H&M

, Chief Data & Analytics Officer, H&M Ngai Yuen Low , Group Chief Merchandise And Marketing Officer, AEON Co Malaysia

, Group Chief Merchandise And Marketing Officer, AEON Co Malaysia Alex Baillie , General Manager, Southeast Asia , India & MENA, The Walt Disney Company

, General Manager, , & MENA, The Walt Disney Company Vidmay, Naini General Manager, HiPo, India and Southeast Asia , eBay

and , eBay Sylvia Chim , Head of Communications, Asia Pacific , Booking.com

, Head of Communications, , Booking.com Caesario Parlindungan, VP FMCG & Fresh, Bukalapak

Gijs Verheijke, Head of Luxury, Carousell Group

Amy Lee Cowey-Small , Global Brand Director, Coco & Eve

, Global Brand Director, Coco & Eve Edwin Garcia , Head of Digital Marketing, Ecommerce and Media, Bayer

, Head of Digital Marketing, Ecommerce and Media, Bayer Vipin Gupta , Chief Technology Officer, Starbucks India

, Chief Technology Officer, Starbucks India Gitanjali Sriram , Head of Marketing & Communications, Taco Bell

, Head of Marketing & Communications, Taco Bell Delbert Ty , Chief Marketing Officer, Coffee Meets Bagel

, Chief Marketing Officer, Coffee Meets Bagel Aniruddha Rotiwar, Director eCommerce APAC, HP

Anna Rhea Teves , Associate Director, Digital Channels and Media, Colgate Palmolive

, Associate Director, Digital Channels and Media, Colgate Palmolive Vishal Salunkhe , Vice President and Regional Head of Goods, Carousell Group

, Vice President and Regional Head of Goods, Carousell Group Anurag Porwal , Head of Insights & Analytics – APAC BCC, Kimberly-Clark

, Head of Insights & Analytics – APAC BCC, Kimberly-Clark Andrew Hill , Head of Strategic Partnerships O2O, Coca-Cola

More information on the event can be found here: https://futr.today/singapore/

Tickets are free for executives working at a brand, retailer, marketplace or DTC company and can be found here: https://eur.cvent.me/b335b

Interested sponsors should reach out to Sarah Thater at sarah@futr.global.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/hm-aeon-carousell-and-bukalapak-announced-as-speakers-for-futr-asia-301893534.html

SOURCE FUTR Group

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

