HMA VPN | Privacy Protection Service | Win, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, Routers | 5 Devices, 1 Month [Download]

Real online privacy. Anywhere.

The most powerful VPN is now simple to use. One subscription protects all your devices. Unlimited installs with up to 5 connections at once. Doesn’t log your IP address.

All the features packed in HMA VPN

Smart Kill Switch A Kill Switch makes sure no data leaks when your connection to a VPN server drops. And on Windows, you can customize it to activate for your whole system or on an app-by-app basis. You can also designate apps to automatically launch HMA whenever you start them up.

Split-Tunneling Most VPNs are an all-or-nothing affair: either all your applications and browsing are encrypted, or they're not. Not with Split-Tunneling: you can choose which applications go through HMA VPN, while everything else connects to the web normally. So you can stream movies from another country while still accessing your local e-shop.

IP Shuffle Supercharge your online anonymity. IP Shuffle randomizes your IP addresses anywhere from every 10 minutes to up to once a day — you choose. Trackers won't be able to keep up as you jump from IP address to IP address in any of our 290+ locations.

Leak protection HMA VPN software includes built-in protection against IPv4, IPv6, and other DNS leaks. We use our own no log HMA DNS servers to handle all your DNS requests, which keeps you private and encrypted, and protects you from dangerous malware and phishing sites.

Military-grade encryption HMA VPN uses only the highest encryption standard: 256-bit AES. On Windows and Android, we implement it with the OpenVPN protocol in Galois Counter Mode (AES-256-GCM), with 4096-bit RSA keys for handshakes, authenticated with SHA256. On Mac and iOS, we implement it with IKEv2/IPsec, built atop Apple's own stack, to ensure the best compatibility.

Automatic connection rules You shouldn't have to fiddle with a VPN every time you want to stay secure on a new network. With HMA, you can choose whether wired, Wi-Fi, or mobile networks trigger the VPN to start automatically — and which networks to trust and ignore.

Fully encrypted servers All HMA servers are protected with the same unbreakable 256-bit encryption used by our protocols. It doesn't matter where one of our servers is located: whether it's hackers, thieves, the server custodian, or just law enforcement — no one is getting access.

DDoS protection We don't stop at shielding the contents of our servers. The servers themselves are strengthened against DDOS attacks, providing you with robust protection against any attackers trying to take you off the web.

Access to the world With servers in 290 locations spread across 190 countries, HMA brings the world to your fingertips. With such comprehensive coverage, there's hardly any content you won't be able to access, and no block that can get in your way.

P2P-optimized servers When you need to move files in bulk, nothing beats a good torrent. But using P2P technologies can leave you exposed. Our special P2P servers will mask your IP address while keeping any impact on your speeds at a minimum.

Everywhere Windows or Mac. Android or iPhone. Linux or iPad. No matter what you've got, there's a version of HMA software you can use to stay private and secure. And if having 5 devices connected at once isn't enough for you, just add HMA to your router, and cover everything connected to it, all at once.

Lightning Connect HMA takes the guesswork out of picking the fastest server: just use Lightning Connect to instantly get access to the best online experience. Want to connect to somewhere specific? HMA can still find the fastest available server in that location for you automatically, so you don't have to go hunting.

Faster servers We're no slouches when it comes to our infrastructure. Instead of going for some arbitrary high number of servers, we'd rather focus on quality. All of our core data centers have servers capable of 20 Gbps throughput, and most of our other locations have servers with 10 Gbps throughout.

Speed Test Don't just take our word for it: on Windows and Mac, you can test the speed of our network yourself, and select the location that works best for you. Works great for finding a specific P2P or streaming-optimized server.

Don’t just take our word for it: on Windows and Mac, you can test the speed of our network yourself, and select the location that works best for you. Works great for finding a specific P2P or streaming-optimized server. A 24/7 support team with fansSeriously. Our support team isn’t just world-famous. They’re the heart of HMA. Find out for yourself why everyone loves them — and why you will, too.

Minimum System Requirements:

Operating System: Windows 10, Windows 8, Windows 7, Mac OS X (All), Android

GLOBAL COVERAGE: Always have a server nearby in over 190 countries.

NO ACTIVITY LOGS: HMA VPN doesn’t log your IP address or what you do online.

SPEED, WHEREVER YOU ARE: find the fastest connection no matter where you are.

PROTECTION, ON ALL YOUR DEVICES: Install HideMyAss software on Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, Linux or Router.





