Hoax text you can ignore

It didn’t take long for the Federal Government’s new COVIDSafe contact tracing app and the confusion around what it does to be exploited online by people trying to spread misinformation.

Screenshots of hoax text messages have appeared on social media playing on people’s privacy fears, telling them the app has detected they’re too far from home and need to call the myGov service to give their reason.

“The COVIDSafe app has detected you are +20km from your nominated home address. Please register your reason for travel within 15 minutes of receiving this SMS,” the fake text purportedly sent at 10.12am on Monday morning claimed.

You don’t nominate a home address when you register for the COVIDSafe App, which is also not linked to your myGov account.

You do disclose your postcode but that is supposed to be for health authorities to identify new virus clusters if there is suddenly a surge in confirmed cases within the same postcode.

You also give an approximate age range so health authorities can prioritise notifications to at-risk groups and your mobile phone number so they can call you if you’ve had contact with a confirmed case.

The Government has said the app only uses Bluetooth, which can detect approximately how far away you are from another Bluetooth device but can’t actually pinpoint your location in the world.

It’s also promised to release the source code for public scrutiny but hasn’t yet.

This has given some pause about downloading the app, but two million Australians have already done it.

In a press conference on Sunday afternoon announcing the release of the app, Health Minister Greg Hunt said it was illegal for anyone but state and territory health authorities to access the data and they could only use it for contact tracing.

Contact tracing is used to find people who may have had contact with someone infected with coronavirus so they can be told of the contact and self-isolate themselves to avoid spreading the virus further.

Prior to the app it was done manually, a laborious and slow task for health staff.

The app is supposed to make it quicker and easier to trace contacts, potentially minimising the time an infectious person can be spreading the virus without knowing and therefore reducing the total amount of cases.

Unfortunately, the word “tracing” having a close resemblance to the word “tracking” has not been helpful in combating privacy concerns.

But the Government has promised the app does not “track” you, it only collects data on how close you are to other users of the app, when, and for how long.

That data is stored on your phone until you decide to upload it to the Amazon Web Services server being used by the Government, which says the server is located in Australia, and the data can’t go overseas.

Amazon as well as other tech giants like IBM and Microsoft regularly provide servers and technology services to government in Australia and around the world.

Police and law enforcement are not supposed to be able to access the data, and the Government has said it can’t be used to prosecute a crime.

The only other access is for the Government’s Digital Transformation Agency, otherwise known as the COVIDSafe Administrator, who can access to ensure “the proper functioning, integrity and security of COVIDSafe”, according to the Department of Health.

It’s not clear what the point of the hoax texts are and if there is one more nefarious than just spreading misinformation and generally being a nuisance.

The listed phone number is the real myGov service line, not that you should call it based on this text anyway.

The COVIDSafe App is available to download from the iOS App Store and Google Play Store for iPhones and Android phones, but if you don’t want to download it you don’t have to.

The app is voluntary, and no one is allowed to make you download it.

