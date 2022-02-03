Hoc Drop for iPhone screen shares photos without an internet connection: Hoc Drop's version 2.0 upgrade is available now

NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Today, Hoc Drop, LLC announces the release of Hoc Drop 2.0, the iPhone app that connects two or more iPhones in an instant private network so selected photos can be shared without physically giving the iPhone to other people, or huddling around one iPhone.

The app makes it easy to connect by displaying a QR code which can be read by other iPhones, creating an instant private network using Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to connect iPhones directly.

Photos don’t travel across the internet. They never leave the room.

When presenting photos, the sender controls pinch, zoom, and swiping through photos they select to display, and skips the ones they don’t want anyone to see.

Photos are never copied. Viewers only see the photos during the Hoc Drop session, and they disappear when the session is over. Hoc Drop doesn’t save any information about you or your photos.

Hoc Drop sessions are unique, so multiple sessions can run simultaneously at restaurants or parties, without interfering with other Hoc Drop sessions.

Hoc Drop is not an internet application. There are no web servers, accounts to set up, or personal profiles to fill out. It doesn’t use the address book, or ask for an email address.

It’s an app designed to privately share photos with other iPhones in the room.

Hoc Drop 2.0 is available on the App Store now.

Hoc Drop, LLC founder Christopher Baylis said, “I was at a party and I noticed how uncomfortable people were when they gave their phones to other people so they could look at photos. When I didn’t find an app to solve this problem, I created it myself. Since the pandemic started, I realized that Hoc Drop could help people connect, and show their photos to friends, while maintaining social distancing.”

You can download Hoc Drop from the App Store at: https://apps.apple.com/app/hoc-drop/id1396475239

Or visit the Hoc Drop website at: https://www.hocdrop.com

Press Kit: https://impresskit.net/05a9465a-58cd-40f3-a0aa-dc395a360598

