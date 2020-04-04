Hockey India donates ₹75 lakh more to fight COVID-19

Financial support continued to pour in from the sporting fraternity in India’s fight against COVID-19.

Hockey India on Saturday donated an additional ₹75 lakh to the PM-CARES fund. On April 1, it had donated ₹25 lakh.

The decision to donate an additional ₹75 lakh was taken by the Hockey India Executive Board. “In the wake of this crisis, it is the need of the hour to step up and come together to stand with the Government of India who are doing everything they can to fight the COVID-19 pandemic,” Hockey India president Mohd. Mushtaque Ahmad said in a statement.

“Over the years, we have received tremendous support from the people of this country who have kept us motivated through various challenges. This is the time to give back to the people of India in whatever way we can,” he said.

Hockey India secretary general Rajinder Singh agreed with Mushtaq. “I am proud the Executive Board took this unanimous decision to contribute a total of ₹1 crore towards the PM-CARES fund. With millions of Indian lives affected because of the pandemic, it was important for us to step up in the interest of the nation,” he added.

‘Grave times’

Ace golfer Anirban Lahiri also donated a sum of ₹7 lakh to PM-CARES Fund. “In these grave times that we face today, I urge my fans and brethren to join me in doing our bit to support those in most need. I have pledged ₹7,00,000 to the PM-CARES fund and also support 100 families on the Zomato Feeding India initiative,” Lahiri tweeted.

“In any way big or small, let’s play our part in helping the Nation. Jai Hind!!”

Ace para high jumper Sharad Kumar and para shuttler Pramod Bhagat have also contributed to the PM-CARES and Chief Ministers’ relief funds. “This is the time for all of us to step up and contribute. We can do our bits by staying home at the least. Praying for the health of everyone,” said Bhagat, who donated ₹2 lakh to the Odisha CM relief fund.

Sharad had also contributed a sum of ₹1 lakh to the PM-CARES fund.

Members of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) staff, too, donated their one-day salaries to the PM-CARES fund, while PCI chief patron Avinash Rai Khanna donated his one-month pension.