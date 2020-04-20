Hockey India starts online sessions for match officials

Hockey India on Monday has initiated interactive sessions for umpires and technical officials to improve their officiating knowledge and fitness levels.

Hockey India is carrying out interactive sessions across six WhatsApp groups, three for technical officials and three for umpires.

A total of over 100 registered officials are taking part in the interactive sessions six days a week.

Experienced tournament directors and umpire managers who are conducting the sessions include Moghul Mohammed Muneer, Claudius de Sales and H S Sokhi.



“Hockey India has put a brilliant process and structure in place in order to improve the standards of officiating in Hockey.

“Officials are as important as players in any sport and the interactive sessions which normally take place prior to each of the domestic tournaments has definitely help the umpires and officials in the past and we believe that during this lockdown period, that officials can further improve their knowledge of FIH Rules and Regulations and raise the level of officiating,” said Mohammed Mushtaque Ahmad, president Hockey India.

The umpires and technical officials are following a specific plan and timings as devised by the respective tournament directors and umpire managers.