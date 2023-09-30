HOHEM Unveils State-of-the-Art Stabilizers and Secures Top 10 Recognition at KITAS 2023

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — HOHEM, a trailblazer in imaging and photography stabilization solutions, made waves at the Korea International Travel and Aviation Show (KITAS) held from August 17 to 19, 2023. Showcasing their latest innovations, HOHEM received an enthusiastic response from event attendees and was honored as one of KITAS’s Top 10 exhibitors.

One of the spotlighted products at KITAS 2023 was the iSteady M6, a top-notch 3-axis smartphone stabilizer by HOHEM. Boasting cutting-edge stabilization technology, the iSteady M6 significantly enhances mobile photography and videography. Its user-friendly design ensures exceptional results for users of all experience levels.

Another star of the show was the iSteady MT2, a revolutionary 4-in-1 Camera Stabilizer by HOHEM designed to meet the increasing demand for lightweight photography devices. This versatile gadget delivers unparalleled stability for cameras, smartphones, action cameras, and more, empowering creators to capture impeccably smooth and professional visuals.

Expanding their product range, HOHEM also showcased the updated iSteady V2S and iSteady XE, foldable and user-friendly stabilizers perfect for the mobile lifestyle. Compact and easy to use, these gimbals simplify capturing steady footage with smartphones, making them a hit among attendees.

Vivian Wei, a representative from HOHEM, expressed gratitude for the positive reception: “We are honored to have been a part of KITAS 2023 and to receive such enthusiastic feedback from attendees. Our mission is to create a more straightforward way of recording memorable moments with tech, and we’re thrilled that our products resonated with the audience. Being recognized as one of KITAS’s Top 10 exhibitors is a testament to the dedication of the entire HOHEM team.”

HOHEM is committed to advancing imaging and photography stabilization, striving to create groundbreaking products accessible to creators worldwide.

