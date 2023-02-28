Holcim Joins Ceres BICEP Network as Momentum for Corporate Climate Advocacy Builds

BOSTON and CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — As part of its commitment to leading the transition to a net zero future, Ceres announced today that Holcim has joined the Business for Innovative Climate & Energy Policy (BICEP) Network—the leading coalition of U.S. companies pushing for ambitious federal and state climate, clean energy, and environmental justice legislation and regulations. Holcim is one of 13 new members that have joined in recent months, demonstrating that businesses are increasingly committed to growing as climate advocates.

“We are thrilled to welcome Holcim, a game-changing climate advocate into the Ceres BICEP Network, joining leading companies committed to tackling the climate crisis though public policy,” said Anne Kelly, vice president of government relations, Ceres. “As the leading U.S. manufacturer of low-carbon cement products and green roofing, Holcim is deeply invested in the transition to clean energy economy.”

Founded in 2009, the Ceres BICEP Network has grown to 85 organizations that collectively employ more than 3.9 million people and earn more than $1.24 trillion in annual revenue. The Network has been instrumental in securing major policy changes at both the federal and state level.

“We value collaboration with first movers in the climate and energy policy to help Holcim accelerate our transition to a net -zero future,” said Toufic Tabbara, North America Region Head at Holcim. “From supporting best practices to harnessing cutting-edge technologies, the Ceres BICEP network will connect Holcim to the leading climate advocates in the United States.”

Holcim has been a powerful partner with the Ceres BICEP Network, as a crucial voice of heavy industry championing more sustainable industrial processes. When corporate advocacy played a critical role in securing the Inflation Reduction Act in 2022, Holcim spoke up at key moments to support the country’s largest-ever climate investment. Among its actions, Holcim signed a letter organized by Ceres to members of Congress whose votes were vital to the success of the landmark law. The Ceres BICEP Network also marshalled more than 2,900 companies with more than 400 global employees in support of the federal legislation’s climate and clean energy provisions.

About Holcim

Holcim is a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions. Driven by its purpose to build progress for people and the planet, its 60,000 employees are on a mission to decarbonize building, while improving living standards for all. The company empowers its customers across all regions to build better with less, with its broad range of low-carbon and circular solutions, from ECOPact to ECOPlanet. With its innovative systems, from Elevate’s roofing to PRB’s insulation, Holcim makes buildings more sustainable in use, driving energy efficiency and green retrofitting. With sustainability at the core of its strategy, Holcim is becoming a net-zero company with 1.5°C targets validated by SBTi.

In the United States, Holcim US includes nearly 350 sites in 43 states and employs 7,000 people. Our customers rely on us to help them design and build better communities with innovative solutions that deliver structural integrity and eco-efficiency.

About Ceres

Ceres is a nonprofit organization working with the most influential capital market leaders to solve the world’s greatest sustainability challenges. Through our powerful networks and global collaborations of investors, companies and nonprofits, we drive action and inspire equitable market-based and policy solutions throughout the economy to build a just and sustainable future. For more information, visit ceres.org and follow @CeresNews.

