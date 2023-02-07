Holcim US' ECOPact Low-carbon Concrete Selected as Finalist in Next Level Awards Program

Company recognized among other construction industry innovators pushing boundaries for advancement in sustainable building materials

CHICAGO, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Holcim US, the leader in sustainable building solutions, announced today its ECOPact low-carbon concrete has been selected as one of the top ten finalists for the inaugural CONEXPO-CON/AGG and the International Fluid Power Exposition (IFPE) Next Level Awards Program. This recognition reinforces the company’s ongoing mission to lead with sustainability in all facets of its operations.

ECOPact provides the global construction industry with a versatile new solution to its carbon challenge offering up to 90% lower CO2 emissions compared with standard concrete mix designs. Composed of an innovative mix of supplementary cementitious materials, admixtures technology and construction and demolition waste, the concrete portfolio reduces CO2 footprints and supports a circular economy. As it works to accelerate the transition to a net-zero future, Holcim’s ECOPact is leading the way toward durable, high-performance, low-carbon construction.

“At Holcim, we are committed to helping our customers reduce the carbon footprint of their buildings and infrastructure while building better and more with less,” said Toufic Tabbara, Region Head, North America at Holcim US. “We are honored to be recognized for ECOPact’s sustainable contributions and look forward to the important role it will play as we innovate and build progress for people and the planet.”

The CONEXPO-CON/AGG Next Level Awards celebrate exhibiting companies that are pushing the boundaries and developing next-level products, technologies and services designed to advance the construction industry. Voting for the awards will take place on-site at the show in March.

“We’re excited to recognize these innovative construction products that are taking the industry to the next level,” said Dana Wuesthoff, CONEXPO-CON/AGG show director. “And March 14-16, it will be in the hands of CONEXPO-CON/AGG attendees to determine the Contractors’ Top Choice.”

Holcim will be located at Booth C20405 and will have signage on display with voting details. Show attendees can vote on-site to determine the Contractors’ Top Choice. Attendees will be able to scan a QR code and vote for their favorite entry.

Finalists were selected by a diverse panel of Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) members. They were judged based on three criteria:

Addresses a common industry need in a unique and innovative way.

Benefits the industry across multiple applications for industry wide adoption.

Positively impacts the safety, sustainability, and workforce of the industry.

ECOPact is just one of many opportunities Holcim has found to manufacture and operate in a more environmentally sound way. The company aims to set the bar high for product innovation, performance and continuous improvement.

About CONEXPO-CON/AGG

CONEXPO-CON/AGG is the largest construction trade show in North America and the premier event that connects professionals from every major construction sector. Held every three years, CONEXPO-CON/AGG takes the construction industry to the next level by helping construction professionals elevate their industry expertise, experience the newest equipment and products through demonstrations and industry-leading education, make new professional connections, and grow their own marketability within the industry. The next CONEXPO-CON/AGG will be held March 14-18, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information on CONEXPO-CON/AGG, visit https://www.conexpoconagg.com.

About the International Fluid Power Exposition (IFPE)

IFPE, the International Fluid Power Exposition, is the leading North American exhibition bringing together the fluid power, power transmission and motion control industries. The next IFPE, co-located with CONEXPO-CON/AGG, and located in South Hall, second level, will be held March 14-18, 2023, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About Holcim

Holcim builds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards around the world. With sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, with its people and communities at the heart of its success. The company is driving the circular economy as a world leader in recycling to build more with less. Holcim is the company behind some of the world’s most trusted brands in the building sector including Aggregate Industries, Disensa, Firestone Building Products, Geocycle, Holcim and Lafarge. Holcim is 70,000 people around the world who are passionate about building progress for people and the planet through four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products. www.holcim.us

In the United States, Holcim, includes close to 350 sites in 43 states and employs 7,000 people. Our customers rely on us to help them design and build better communities with innovative solutions that deliver structural integrity and eco-efficiency.

