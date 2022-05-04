Holcim US Recognizes Recipients of the 2022 Gygi and von Wyss Foundation Scholarship

CHICAGO, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Holcim US is pleased to announce the eight recipients of the 39th Annual Gygi and von Wyss Foundation Scholarship, an award open to children of Holcim US employees. The 2022 application pool was the largest to date, with more than 60 applications submitted for eight available scholarships.

"The 2022 Gygi von Wyss Foundation Scholarship winners are exceptional. Their applications showcase their hard work and determination to excel in their academic and extracurricular pursuits," said Toufic Tabbara, Region Head North America at Holcim US. "It’s an honor to recognize and celebrate these students as they prepare for college and beyond."

The 2022 recipients are:

Alexandra Eilertson , daughter of Sheree Eilertson , environmental manager in Moorhead, Minnesota

, daughter of , environmental manager in Serena Garcia , daughter of Mario Garcia , quarry technician in Bloomsdale, Missouri

, daughter of , quarry technician in Makayla Kamyszek , daughter of Greg Kamyszek , production coordinator in Alpena, Michigan

, daughter of , production coordinator in Ailee McFarland , daughter of Brad McFarland , performance manager in Addison, Texas

, daughter of , performance manager in Mikaela Quintana , daughter of Robert Quintana , market manager in Addison, Texas

, daughter of , market manager in Ruth Saenz , daughter of Carolina Ruiloba , category manager in Middleton, Massachusetts

, daughter of , category manager in Madison Timmreck , daughter of Todd Timmreck , quarry operator in Alpena, Michigan

, daughter of , quarry operator in Kelsey Worth , daughter of Ashley Worth , administrative assistant in Presque Isle, Michigan

"Investing in the education of the next generation is critical, and with the rising costs of higher education, scholarships are more important than ever to help reduce the impact and assist in these students’ success," said Jay Moreau, CEO, US ACM. "We’re proud to offer this important benefit for our employees. With this program, we’re supporting the next generation of builders of progress."

This scholarship was established in 1983 to recognize the accomplishments of the children of Holcim employees. The award honors the memories of Hans Gygi and Marc R. von Wyss, two former leaders of Holcim and its predecessor companies.

Each winner will receive a financial scholarship worth $6,000 for the 2022-2023 academic year and will be eligible to continue receiving the scholarship for an additional three years based on continuous academic performance. Since the Foundation began nearly 40 years ago, more than 200 young adults have received the Gygi and von Wyss Foundation Scholarship.

About Holcim

Holcim builds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards around the world. With sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, with its people and communities at the heart of its success. The company is driving the circular economy as a world leader in recycling to build more with less. Holcim is the company behind some of the world’s most trusted brands in the building sector including ACC, Aggregate Industries, Ambuja Cement, Disensa, Firestone Building Products, Geocycle, Holcim and Lafarge. Holcim is 70,000 people around the world who are passionate about building progress for people and the planet through four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products.

In the United States, Holcim, includes close to 350 sites in 43 states and employs 7,000 people. Our customers rely on us to help them design and build better communities with innovative solutions that deliver structural integrity and eco-efficiency.

