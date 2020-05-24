Holly Madison braves the open air sans mask for a weekend errand run with her precious pooch

Holly Madison has been using social media as an outlet for her varying thoughts and feelings regarding COVID-19 lockdown.

But the 40-year-old former Playboy Bunny braved the open air on Saturday afternoon sans face mask to run errands with her dog in Los Angeles.

Holly veered away from her signature sultry style by donning a bright yellow Walt Disney World hoodie and pair of standard black leggings.

Her bright blonde hair flowed down past her chest in loose tendrils, while a pair of black heart-shaped sunnies concealed her hazel eyes.

Holly opted for a minimal makeup look that included mattifying complexion products, a hint of peach blusher, and a generous swipe of nude lip gloss.

The ex girlfriend of Hugh Hefner rounded out her ensemble by slipping her feet into a pair of all black Nike brand sneakers.

Madison carried her belongings in a black backpack as well as a leather Louis Vuitton purse that sat in the crook of her arm.

With an iced coffee in hand, Holly attempted to open the gate to her home, while her pup waited patiently on the sidewalk.

On Friday night, Holly took to Instagram to share a selfie promoting her latest makeup oriented YouTube video.

‘Come to my YouTube channel and talk about makeup with me,’ urged the Girls Next Door star.

In the self portrait – seen by her 1million followers – showed off her stellar makeup application and darling pigtails as she posed in the grass.

Holly has been using her Instagram to express her quarantine-induced creativity, as well as to empathize with the collective uneasiness that comes with longterm lockdown.

She spoke candidly about her own struggles with anxiety in April and she attempts to ‘offset it’ by ‘reminding [herself] of things [she is] grateful for.’

Never thought walking my dog around the block would feel like such a big event,’ she began.

‘Formerly mundane things feel so special now. For example, I can’t WAIT to get my car detailed again that sounds like the best thing ever right now haha.

‘I hope you and your loved ones are staying safe, I know it’s rough out there,’ concluded Madison.

Holly shares two children with her ex-husband Pasquale Rotella – a seven-year-old daughter named Rainbow Aurora, and a son named Forest Leonardo Antonio, three.

Madison and Rotella were married from 2013 until last year.

Before that, Holly was in a much-publicized polyamorous relationship from 2001 to 2008 with Playboy maestro Hefner, who passed away in 2017 at the age of 91.

The course of the relationship was covered on E! reality hit The Girls Next Door, which ran from 2005 until 2010.

The series documented the lives of Hefner’s girlfriends who all lived with him at the Playboy Mansion: Madison, Kendra Wilkinson, Bridget Marquardt, Crystal Harris and Kristina Shannon.

Holly scored a spin-off series after Girls Next Door, which ran from 2009 until 2011: Holly’s World, which followed the starlet to Las Vegas where she starred as the lead dancer in Peepshow at Planet Hollywood.

Madison is a self-affirmed geek and superfan, often posing in selfies on social media in Star Wars, Disney, or Harry Potter garb.