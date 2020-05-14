Holly Willoughby celebrates her sister Kelly’s birthday with throwback post

Holly Willoughby celebrated her sister Kelly’s birthday with a sweet post, as they remain apart due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The This Morning presenter, 39, took to Instagram to share a throwback video with her older sister as she vowed they would celebrate together when restrictions are lifted.

Holly joins many stars who have been forced to distance themselves from loved ones during the coronavirus pandemic.

Holly’s short video appeared to be a recent day of summer fun with her sister Kelly as they flashed a smile and a cheeky pout for the camera.

The caption read: ‘Happy Birthday to my beautiful sister @ladywilloughby LOVE you to pieces… can’t wait to give you a huge squeeze when we can… have the best day… see you on Zoom!’

Several of Holly’s celebrity pals also shared their birthday well-wishes, with Keith Lemon writing: ‘Appy birfday Kelly!’

Tamzin Outhwaite added: ‘Happy birthday Kelly … have a great day darling. Xx.’

Nicole Appleton also penned: ‘Happy Birthday Kelly! @ladywilloughby.’

Holly has been forced to distance from her family during the COVID-19 lockdown, with the star also recently admitting she’s been unable to visit her newborn niece due to social distancing restrictions.

Fun: Holly also shared a snap with her sister to Instagram Stories, accompanied by the Stevie Wonder hit Happy Birthday

The star said she sympathised with a This Morning viewer who was upset how her parents are unable to see their grandson.

Holly said: ‘I feel your pain, I’ve got my little niece who I have not met at all.

‘I keep looking at her in photos and she’s getting bigger and I’m thinking I am never going to get that time back and you miss them so much.

Lovely: Holly looked effortlessly stylish as she hosted This Morning on Thursday, in a pretty pink and white floral midi dress

Holly first announced her family’s new addition at the end of last month, alongside This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield.

The TV veteran told the exciting news live on-air, revealing her full name is Mabel Josephine Baldwin.

Holly said: ‘I just wanted to share some lovely news with you that this morning I have a brand new niece. Mabel Josephine Baldwin.’

‘Daddy Dominic and mum Louise have both said thank you to the maternity unit there.’

As a snap of Mabel flashed up on screen, she continued: ‘That is Elsie’s [her other niece] baby sister Mabel, who came into this world just a few hours ago. She is beautiful.’

Phillip, 58, then asked her: ‘Have you stopped crying now?’

To which the Dancing On Ice star replied: ‘I know, I know. It’s lovely. Even more so now, having nice news like that is just wonderful.’

Phillip then offered his warm wishes to the Baldwin family, adding: ‘Congratulations to the whole family.’