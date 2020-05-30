Jimmys Post

Holly Willoughby pens emotional post on the importance of teaching her children about racism

Holly Willoughby pens emotional post on the importance of teaching her children about racism

‘It’s the responsibility I have as a parent’: Holly Willoughby shares emotional post on the importance of teaching her children about racism after George Floyd’s death

By Laura Fox For Mailonline

Published: | Updated:

Holly Willoughby has shared a candid post on the responsibility she feels to teach her three children about racism following George Floyd’s death.

The presenter, 39, shared a quote from American activist Cleo Wade, before saying it’s reminded her how important it is that her sons Harry, 11, and Chester, five, and daughter Belle, nine, have conversations around such important issues.

It comes after George’s death after being held on the ground by his neck by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin sparked mass protests across the US.

Important: Holly Willoughby has shared the responsibility she feels to teach her children Harry, 11, and Chester, five, and Belle, nine, about racism following George Floyd’s death

Holly shared a post by Cleo which read: ‘The world will say to you: We need to end racism. Start by healing it in your own family.

‘The world will say to you: How do we speak to bias and bigotry? Start by having the first conversation at your own kitchen table.

‘The world will say to you: There is too much hate. Devote yourself to love. Love yourself so much that you can love others without barriers and without judgement.’

Rage: George's death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers sparked violence across the US. So far one officer has been charged for the incident while three others have been fired

Rage: George’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers sparked violence across the US. So far one officer has been charged for the incident while three others have been fired

Under the post Holly captioned: ‘It’s hard to know even where to begin with this… 

‘For me it’s the responsibility I have as a parent that my children understand the importance of these words said so poignantly by @cleowade

‘I know they do already, however these are important conversations to have. Conversations that can never be had and emphasised enough… #georgefloyd #blacklivesmatter.’ 

Reflecting: Holly shared a quote from American activist Cleo Wade, explaining it's reminded her how important it is that her children conversations around such important issues

Reflecting: Holly shared a quote from American activist Cleo Wade, explaining it’s reminded her how important it is that her children conversations around such important issues

Open: Holly is just one of many stars to have spoke out following Floyd's death last week

Open: Holly is just one of many stars to have spoke out following Floyd’s death last week

Holly is just one of many stars to have spoke out following Floyd’s death last week, which has sparked huge backlash and violent protests across the United States. 

Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was arrested and charged with manslaughter and third degree murder.

Chauvin was caught on video kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than seven minutes during a forgery arrest this Monday. Floyd died at the hospital that day.

Four police officers including Chauvin have been fired over their role in the incident but so far only Chauvin has been arrested or charged. 

Views: Holly added that while she understands her children are aware about the issues surrounding racism, she knows the conversations can 'never be emphasised enough'

Views: Holly added that while she understands her children are aware about the issues surrounding racism, she knows the conversations can ‘never be emphasised enough’

Source link

admin

Related News

TALK OF THE TOWN: Karen Millen forced to sell her £2.5 million home after being declared bankrupt 

TALK OF THE TOWN: Karen Millen forced to sell her £2.5 million home after being declared bankrupt 

TALK OF THE TOWN: Fashion designer Karen Millen forced to sell her beloved £2.5 million home after being declared bankrupt By Alistair Foster, Joanna Bell

Normal People’s Paul Mescal sports his signature silver chain during a stroll around East London

Normal People’s Paul Mescal sports his signature silver chain during a stroll around East London

Normal People’s Paul Mescal sports his signature silver chain as he opts for double denim during a stroll around East London By Laura Fox For

Oprah, Rihanna, The Rock call for action after the death of George Floyd: ‘We speak your name’

Oprah, Rihanna, The Rock call for action after the death of George Floyd: ‘We speak your name’

Celebrities want justice after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed Monday after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his

TALK OF THE TOWN: Family who helped find tomb of Tutankhamun snubbed by £1 billion gala

TALK OF THE TOWN: Family who helped find tomb of Tutankhamun snubbed by £1 billion gala

TALK OF THE TOWN: The family who helped find the tomb of Tutankhamun are snubbed by £1 billion gala on the boy king By Alistair

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *