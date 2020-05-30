Hollyoaks star Chelsee Healey sets pulses soaring as she poses in a black lace bra for racy snap

She has never been one to shy away from showing off her sensational figure.

And Chelsee Healey was sure to set pulses soaring as she posed in a black lace bra for a racy snap that she shared to Instagram on Friday.

The Hollyoaks star, 31, left little to the imagination as she showed off a generous glimpse of her cleavage in the plunging ensemble.

Chelsee accessorised the look by wearing a pair of gold hoop earrings, while she posed facing the sun so that the lighting was perfect for the snap.

Her ombre locks were brushed into a sleek, straight style, and she used a glamorous palette of make-up to accentuate her stunning features.

Sharing positive vibes with her followers, Chelsee wrote in the caption: ‘Feel Good Friday.’

Chelsee’s post comes just days after reports she was summoned by Hollyoaks bosses for a meeting after allegedly flouting lockdown rules.

The star sparked backlash after she was spotted outside Lauren Goodger’s jailbird ex Jake McLean’s home in Essex, which is more than 200 miles from her Manchester abode.

Chelsee, who has played Goldie McQueen since 2016, is said to have been told off about her behaviour by soap bosses and they are now ‘looking into what consequences she is likely to face.’

A source told The Sun: ‘Chelsee has been hauled over the coals by Hollyoaks bosses. She had been spoken to by bosses about her behaviour.

‘The cast represent the show and in their contract it states they can’t bring the show into disrepute.’

They added: ‘This isn’t a quick visit to a friend’s house round the corner she travelled over 200 miles to see a man. They are appalled at her behaviour and are looking into what consequences she is likely to face.’

Chelsee’s representative declined to comment, MailOnline has contacted Hollyoaks for comment.

In March, Boris Johnson ordered the immediate closure of all non-essential shops and threatened people with fines or even arrest if they do not ‘stay at home’.

He stated four key circumstances in which people can leave the home; shopping for basic essentials, exercising once a day, a medical reason or travel to work for key workers.

Britons have had to avoid meeting up with friends and families since March 16, a week before the full lockdown came in on March 23.