Hollywood is known for the film industry, and over the years thousands of films have been made here by numerous studios. First the films were without sound and a jerky movement to the action on screen- Then came talkies and it changed the landscape because not all silent film stars had a pleasant sounding voice.

One film ‘Singing in the Rain’ deals with this transition humorously. Not much later color was introduced, beautiful color images on the screen caused labs to be busy processing the new color film.

Today I share a very unique matchbook from company that was probably the premiere color film lab in town, the story of CFI follows below.

This matchbook has beautiful color printed on the stick matches and the cover is cut out to reveal the color matches inside, much like a movie curtain would frame the screen. CFI began in 1924, and went out of business in 2008 with the onset of the digital age.

Consolidated Film Industries was a film laboratory and film processing company and was one of the leading film laboratories in the Los Angeles area for many decades.

CFI processed negatives and made prints for motion pictures and television. The company or its employees received many Academy Awards for scientific or technical achievements.

CFI was incorporated in New York in March 1924 by Herbert Yates. It was reincorporated in Delaware in 1927 by the merger of several earlier companies, including Republic Laboratories, which he bought in 1918, and the Allied Film Laboratories Association, which he formed in 1919.

The prospectus claimed, Consolidated Film Industries, Inc. of Delaware was being incorporated to succeed a Company of a similar name formed in March 1924 under the laws of New York, for developing of motion picture negatives, printing the necessary positives and delivering the positives as instructed by the motion picture producers or distributors, thus rendering an essential service to the motion picture industry.

The Company operates six plants, known in the motion picture business as "laboratories," in New York, New Jersey, and California.

