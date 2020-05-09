'Hollywood' Season 2? Ryan Murphy Reveals If It's Happening





Hollywood is a new Netflix series that has been climbing the charts on the streaming service since its release last week.

Fans want to know if they’ll get a second season and now Ryan Murphy is speaking out about his plans for the show.

“Are you planning a season 2 with the same cast? Please say yes,” a fan wrote on Ryan‘s Instagram page.

Ryan responded, “Well HOLLYWOOD was planned as a Limited series, but it’s become so popular that everyone is asking for another season. So who knows? I sure do love this cast though. xo.”

A second season of Hollywood was never planned, but with the success of the series so far, it looks like it could be a possibility!

Ryan has even expressed interest in turning Meg, the movie that is made throughout the season, into an actual film and Laura Harrier wants to star in it.

