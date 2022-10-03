Home Automation Market in India: USD 3.58 Bn incremental growth expected between 2021 and 2026

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The “ Home Automation Market in India by Product and Geography – Forecast and Geography 2022-2026 ” report has been added to Technavio’s offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the home automation market in India between 2021 and 2026 is USD 3.58 billion. To estimate the size of the market, Technavio has tracked the recent trends and developments in the information technology industry. Some of the factors considered in estimating the market size include server and storage device shipments, mobile device shipments, revenue generated by vendors operating in India, internet and mobile penetration rates, and others. Download PDF Report Sample

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The market is driven by the increased reliance on wireless technologies. Wireless technologies are increasingly being adopted by consumers as they are easy to install and provide the convenience of operation through remote control. The installation of wireless devices also eliminates the need for sophisticated wiring, thereby saving time and labor costs. Such benefits are increasing the consumer preference for wireless devices. This is subsequently increasing the demand for devices such as high-speed routers for wireless connectivity of the home automation systems. Thus, with the increased reliance on wireless technologies, the demand for home automation solutions is expected to increase during the forecast period.

In addition, the growing use of IoT will further drive the growth of the market. However, the high cost of installing home automation systems will challenge market growth.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are ABB Ltd., ADT Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Hero Electronix Pvt. Ltd., Home Brain, Honeywell International Inc., IFIHomes, Johnson Controls International Plc, L and T Technology Services Ltd., Legrand, Riot Labz Pvt. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Tuya Inc., Vinay Electrical Solutions, and Wipro Ltd.

Competitive Analysis

The home automation market in India is fragmented. The market comprises several established and small players who are making significant investments in home automation technologies. This is increasing the competition among the vendors in the market. Some vendors are not focusing too much on connectivity and smart features for the mainstream product lines. This is because these features might cause consumers to focus less on the core features of an appliance, thus lowering the entry barrier to the business and attracting new entrants from the communication devices industry. However, all players are focusing on differentiating their product offerings through a clear and unique value proposition.

The report includes the competitive analysis, which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Request Sample Report Here

Market Segmentation

By product, the market is classified into segments such as security, lighting, and others. The market growth in the security segment will be significant over the forecast period

By technology, the market is classified into wireless and wired segments. The market will observe high demand for wireless home automation technologies in India during the forecast period.

Related Reports:

Home Automation Market In India Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.13% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.58 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.32 Regional analysis India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., ADT Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Hero Electronix Pvt. Ltd., Home Brain, Honeywell International Inc., IFIHomes, Johnson Controls International Plc, L and T Technology Services Ltd., Legrand, Riot Labz Pvt. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Tuya Inc., Vinay Electrical Solutions, and Wipro Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

