Home Couture: This DIY couture fashion trend during lockdown is making waves on Instagram

Generations across the world are witnessing a global pandemic and an indefinite lockdown and even though it has put a halt on the creative businesses, there are some who are coming up with new ideas and inspirations that will change the narrative forever. The creative industries that thrive on the virtual representation of the arts have been hit the most and the mechanism is going through a massive transformation.

The age of social media took the art of storytelling across platforms to the next level and thank God for that! Access was not denied anymore and artists from different domains interacted with the aspirants in a more personal way. For instance, fashion became a personalised tool. It also allowed humour in and that gave a massive boost to the way we look at trends and what they mean to us.

The DIY culture in fashion has been around for a while and it gave many an encouragement to simplify patterns that seemed difficult to approach. As witnessing the new couture season seems like a distant dream right now, the #HomeCouture trend has come to the forefront as a saviour of not only the trend but the art as well. These Instagrammers are bringing couture to home in the most fierce and fascinating way and why not? Fashion writers, designers, influencers and artists are coming up with newer ways to bring a new form of couture to the world. Pillow-clad voluminous gowns, cardboard dresses, utensil fascinators, polybag puffy dresses, bedsheet wrap dresses, tin can headgears are winning hearts across the world and it is creating a fairytale in fashion of a different kind, a simpler kind.

Says George Serventi (@skipdin) who recreated a look from Molly Goddard’s fall 2019 collection, “To provide some fashwan style comic relief during the Covid-19 pandemic and bleak period of self-isolation we’re all living in, I enlisted Quarantine Queens across the world to doll themselves up, Cinderella-style, with scouring pad ball gowns, toilet roll palazzo pants and saucepan fascinators… Because in the words of Fifth Harmony we CAN work from HOME!

Inspired by Instagrammers @tommylenk and @celestebarber, fashionistas from North London to Manhattan are submitting their duvet drag, plastic bag black tie and tin foil fantasies under the hashtag #HomeCouture. Lewks have included a keep-fresh McQueen cling film mini-dress (SS95 of course), a puttanesca surprise that can only be likened to Dolce & Gabbana’s pasta pieces and my very own Comme Des Garcons AW15 moment with blown-up bin bags (I enlisted the help of a hair-dryer – my lung capacity just couldn’t take it).”

