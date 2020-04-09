Home decor inspiration from celebrity homes

The lockdown period has given us a peep into the homes of celebrities as they post pictures on Instagram. From gorgeous corners decorated to uplift the mood, to walls filled with memories and done aesthetically, there is so much inspiration to style our homes. So what if you can’t take up new exciting hobbies during quarantine, you can surely give a twist to the old house decor and match up to the celebrity level. Here’s what the actors have been showing us around:

Wearing sweatpants with a vest actor Arjun Kapoor is surely chillin’ like a villain at home during the lockdown period. He recently posted a selfie reviving our childhood memories of good ol’ DVD days as you can see a showcase behind him that has neatly stacked a million DVD’s!

Actor Arjun Kapoor posted a selfie from one of his rooms that shows a showcase behind him full of DVD’s

Photo: Instagram/arjunkapoor

Don’t we all love looking at our old snaps from the photo albums and reminiscing those days? Well, actor Athiya Shetty went on a nostalgic trip as she shared a picture of herself sitting on the staircase at her house with a gorgeous black and photos framed on the wall, and captioned, “maybe in distance, but never apart.” Time to dig out those cutesy-old pictures for some inspiration!

Actor Athiya Shetty shared a picture sitting on the staircase of her home with the photo wall behind her

Photo: Insatgram/athiyashetty

Booked during the self-isolation period is actor Saif Ali Khan who was snapped by wife-actor Kareena Kapoor Khan reading at a comfy, cosy library at home. If you’re a bookworm just like Saif, opt for huge candle stands as well as fresh flowers to add your reading corner! #decorinspiration much?

Bebo took to social media and wrote, “Looks like he is ‘booked’ for the week… While I Instagram”

Photo: Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan

Exuding old-world charm and vintage vibes is actor Katrina Kaif’s crib. She recently posted a video brooming the floor where one can clearly see the warm, earthy interiors of her home – wooden cupboards and sofa, a cane stool wooden rack like ladder and a soothing wall paint hue to add to the vibe.

Actor Katrina Kaif’s crib exudes warm, earthy vibes

Photo: Instagram/katrinakaid

Sisters are your first best and second mother, and it is evident in actor Alia Bhatt and sister Shaheen Bhatt’s case as they enjoy some quarantine time together in their luxurious yet cosy home. Shaheen took to Instagram and posted a pic of Alia and captioned, “Writers’ room.” With the texture of brick-painted wall, the warm yellow light bulbs with wooden decor feels just the right combination for an intimate, peaceful sitting!

Actor Alia Bhatt enjoys a moment amid self-isolation in her writer’s room

Photo: Instagram/shaheenb

Actor Neha Dhupia and actor-husband Angad Bedi with their adorable daughter, Mehr, are seen to be caught in a candid moment at the living room lit-up beautifully with natural sunlight. The long windows with almost-transparent white curtains are a great idea for those looking to amp up the space with natural light. The carpeted floor is a brownie-point for those with kids as they can crawl easily!

Inside actor Neha Dhupia’s cosy living room

Photo: Instagram/nehadhupia

Whether for a patio or a balcony, actor and author Twinkle Khanna’s outdoor seating in the garden is a quaint, cutesy corner for plenty. Perfect for those chilly nights or spring-time afternoons, the gorgeous setup comprises of wooden walls, huge candle holders and of course, tonnes of plants!

Pro tip: Put fairy lights for a creative, magical setup!

Actor and author Twinkle Khanna enjoys a round of Uno at her garden

Photo: Instagram/twinklekhanna

