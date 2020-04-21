Home Made Face Masks to Reduce Appearance of Wrinkles, Fine Lines, Sagging Skin

Aging of the skin is caused due to lack of moisture, hard water, wind and reduction in the formation of new cells.

Exposure to the sun and cold, smoking, lack of exercise, poor diet, stress, chemicals, excessive bathing, and anxiety are some of the factors that too caused aging.

Dermatitis, Eczema, Psoriasis and Seborrhea are also responsible for aging of your skin. Here are a few anti-aging masks specifically designed to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, and sagging skin credited to Dr. Bharti Magoo, Aesthetician and an Anti-aging physician. Magoo is two-time winner of Anti-Aging & Beauty Trophy for the Best Clinical Case in Nutritional Medicine at Palais de Congres- Paris, France.

Honey pack

The best way to deal with aging is to obtain the purest form of bee’s honey. Honey helps to keep your body hydrated by retaining the moisture. It also moisturizes the skin parts and prevents the formation of acne.

Ingredients:

1-2 tablespoons organic honey

Saffron

Method:

Apply honey generously on the face and neck. Massage for a minute or two.

Put 2-3 strands of saffron, it gives brightness and youthful appearance.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes and then rinse with water.

You can repeat this every day or every alternate day for half an hour.

Yogurt Pack

Yogurt is rich in wrinkle-preventing nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, enzymes, and fats which keep the skin fresh and hydrated. The lactic acid in yogurt will help dissolve dead skin and tighten pores. Yogurt naturally reduces fine lines and wrinkles.

Ingredients:

2 teaspoons yogurt

1 teaspoon honey

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

1 vitamin E capsule

A pinch of turmeric

Method:

Mix the yogurt, lemon juice, honey, and turmeric together.

Carefully cut the vitamin E capsule from its tip and gently pour the oil present inside into the pack. Mix well.

Apply this all over the face.

Leave it for 10-15 minutes and rinse off with warm water.

You can do this 2-3 times a week.

Almond and Milk Pack

Almonds are rich in vitamin E, proteins and minerals which rejuvenate and hydrate the skin. This keeps the skin in optimum health and prevents it from developing wrinkles and sagging. Milk prevents your skin from drying, which is one of the most common reasons for signs of aging to show on your skin. Badam (Almond) face pack is an age-old beauty recipe, and women have always relied on almond powder for face and almond paste for face to revitalise their skin. Any almond face pack comes with the benefits of reducing the signs of ageing, lightening and nourishing.

Ingredients:

8-10 almonds

Milk

Method:

Add enough milk to the almonds so that they are thoroughly soaked and leave it aside for the night.

Grind the almonds along with the same milk and apply on the face.

Leave it on for 20 minutes before rinsing the pack off.

You can do this once or twice a week.

Sandalwood Mask

Olive oil is a natural moisturizer. Olive oil soothes the skin and keeps it hydrated and in turn reducing the fine lines and wrinkles. Sandalwood powder is the best and most reliable of home remedies for face and all types of skin conditions. It has Anti-tanning Property, Anti-aging Property and also used for Pimple and Acne Treatment and Skin Softening Effect.

Face Mask 1

Ingredients:

Sandalwood Powder

Rosewater

Method 1

Make a paste of sandalwood powder and rose water and apply it on your face. Wash after 15 minutes.

Face Mask 2

Ingredients:

Sandalwood Oil

Milk Powder

Method

Make a smooth paste using three teaspoons each of sandalwood oil and milk powder, and a teaspoon of rose water.

Apply this paste on your face and let it be for around 15-20 minutes, and then wash it off with normal water

Gram flour and lentil face mask

Gram flour (Besan) and Lentil (Masoor Dal) help in removing black spots and reduces wrinkles. This will also help in tightening the pores on the face.

Ingredients:

½ cup gram flour (besan)

½ cup lentil (masoor dal)

Method:

Grind lentil in a mixer-grinder and add besan to it.

Add water to the mixture and make a paste.

Apply the paste over your skin and let it dry for a while.

Rinse off the pack with cold water.

Apple face mask for wrinkles

As apples are rich in vitamins, they help in fighting against the wrinkles and will give you a wrinkle-free face. Once wrinkles start appearing, it is difficult to get rid of them. You can use this pack daily.

Ingredients:

1 Apple

Method:

Take an apple and boil it in water.

Let it cool, then remove the seeds from it, and mash the apple.

Now add one teaspoonful of milk powder and one teaspoonful of honey in it.

Keep it on your face for 15 minutes and then rinse it off.

Anti-ageing skin care tips

Do not forget CTM that is Cleansing, toning, moisturizing.

Massage the face with ghee and coconut oil before bedtime as it revitalizes your skin.

Use 1 tablespoon of olive oil mixed with 1 drop of peppermint oil massage on your face and apply for 45mins and then rinse it off. It is good for sensitive skin and your skin will feel relaxed immediately.

Grated cucumber is also recommended as a face pack that lightens skin discolouration.

The application of lemon juice on the face is a good anti-ageing treatment.

Use milk as a cleanser, it helps in removing dead skin cells from the face.

Take a grind carrot and mix one tsp of honey to it. Apply the paste on the face and leave it for 15 minutes to get the difference.

Keep yourself away from anger and distress as these show a negative impact on the skin.

Limit the consumption of processed food and sugar.

Always apply sunscreen even when you are at home.

Avoid repetitive facial expressions.

