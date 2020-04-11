Home Ministry suggests cyber security tips for people working from home

The Ministry of Home Affairs, along with Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre have come out with some cyber security tips, as most of the people are working from home.

For instance, it has urged people to use computers/ laptops provided by the company, instead of personal system, wherever possible. The Ministry also suggest that they do not use same devices for work and leisure activities.

“Keep the remote access disable until and unless required. If required, it should be used with proper security. Use secure network for accessing office systems,” it said.

Also, change all the default passwords and keep strong password for all devices and online accounts. It also urged not to share meeting links publicly or via social media platforms.

“Use trusted apps/ as approved by your employer for video conferencing/ collaborative work. Keep all operating system, antivirus, applications updated,” it said.

Lastly, it urged to avoid open/free Wi-Fi network and change default password of home Wi-Fi and admin passwords, and strictly adhere to the guidelines issued by the employer.

“Be careful of phishing e-mails which may be disguised as similar to your superior mail ID. Check the link properly before opening it,” the Ministry added.