Home-school sites crash on first day back

Education Queensland have been left red-faced on the first day back at school, after the State Government’s learning at home sites crashed before the school day even began.

Parents homeschooling their children have been left frustrated trying to log onto the Learning Place and Learning at Home websites, some labelling the system a joke and parents and teachers alike saying they’re not surprised that this has happened.

The sites house learning materials for students to use while they homeschool for the first five weeks of Term 2. Parents attempting to log onto them this morning were met with a message reading: “This site can’t be reached. The connection was reset”.

Despite warnings from both Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Education Minister Grace Grace there would likely be “teething problems” on day one, Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington said angry parents were already reaching out to her with complaints.

“Labor have had weeks to get this right and have completely failed at the first hurdle,” she told The Courier-Mail.

“From day one, the LNP called for more devices and better internet connections to ensure no child missed out on their education. Parents have every right to be angry and frustrated at Annastacia Palaszczuk today. Parents should have been able to send their kids to school if they wanted to.”

RELATED: Follow the latest coronavirus updates

RELATED: ‘Roster system’ on cards for schools

High demand on some DoE web servers has seen a temporary disruption to the learning@home website this morning. Every effort is being made to restore services. The Department is working with IT partners to resolve this issue urgently. We apologise for this short term interruption. — Queensland Department of Education (@QLDEducation) April 19, 2020

Children who are physically at schools today are also unable to learn online.

“You may have realised by now that the Department of Education’s Learning Place (virtual classroom) and OneNote are currently experiencing a larger than normal volume of activity,” a email sent to a Rainworth State School parents said.

“The students that are working from school are experiencing the same difficulty. This is not a school-based issue and the Department is working to rectify this. Please continue to log back in periodically to gain access. Again thank you for your ongoing support.”

While some parents said they’d been left “ripping their hair out” and called the situation “frustrating beyond belief”, teachers have been quick to defend the debacle, saying the websites crashing is to be expected when Education Queensland are “doing something we’ve never ever done before”.

“Easy to sit there and laugh but everyone is working hard this morning to fix this,” one Brisbane high school teacher commented under a story about the crash on Facebook.

“A mass, immediate migration of this scale to an online platform is no small feat. The messaging was very clear that the first week would involve some teething troubles.”

RELATED: PM reveals states’ schools agreement

media_camera QLD school website crashes on first day of Term 2. Picture: Twitter

Another pointed out not all Queensland schools are using the same online platforms – so problems experienced by one school may not be happening in another.

“There’s no standard thing from Education Queensland, so every school’s doing its own thing,” one South East Queensland teacher told news.com.au, explaining their school’s server couldn’t cope with the amount of people coming online.

They said parents had been requesting “hard package” education resources because there had been a lot of difficulty with accessing online content.

While “everyone expected the system to crash”, the primary school teacher said going forward it was about being “supportive” and “adapting from day to day”.

“This entire situation shows us it’s about being supportive to the children and the parents, and if there are parents who are turning up to the school and having difficulties, it’s just about being supportive to them,” they said.

“It’s just about adapting, from day to day, and addressing changes as they happen.”

Authorities expected only about 10 to 15 per cent of students would physically attend school from today, meaning hundreds of thousands would be logging onto the learning systems from home.

Originally published as Home-school sites crash on first day back