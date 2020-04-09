Home-schooling not insurmountable task: expert

coronavirus,

Parents who have found themselves in a home schooling scenario should not put too much pressure on themselves. And children who are learning remotely need to ensure they are focusing on holistic wellness, such as including wellness activities (exercise, gardening or drawing) into their new routine. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania That is the advice from teacher and parenting expert Sharon Witt, in the wake of a mental health campaign launched by the state government. The coronavirus pandemic has put a halt to traditional schooling as we know it for most students and some parents who have found themselves at home and out of work have been thrust into a new role of teacher. However, Ms Witt said parents should not place too much pressure on themselves but try to create a somewhat structured day for their children. “Remember parents, you are not the teacher and you are not expected to be their teacher,” she said, “You are going to manage as best you can with the tools you have at home.” Ms Witt said children tend to operate better when they can see what their day will look like for them, so creating a loose timetable of how the day will unfold is helpful for both parents and child’s mental health. A timetable can include some pockets of learning, but can also include play time, snack time and exercise time. On Wednesday, Education and Mental Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff announced the Staying Connected campaign to help all Tasmanians stay on top of their mental health. The campaign will be managed via a Facebook page and will have tips on having fun at home and resources on how to support each other during the pandemic. Ms Witt said children were more than likely to pick up on some news about the virus but it was important to limit how much media they were consuming. She said talk to your children in an age-appropriate way about the restrictions but manage it so they don’t become fearful. Home-schooling might seem a daunting task but Ms Witt said it was important to remember children often work in small 20-30 minute blocks. “If you get two hours of schooling in a day, that’s a win.” She said it was important to not worry about falling behind, and that every family was in this together. Our COVID-19 news articles relating to public health and safety are free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

