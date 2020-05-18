Homemade Citrus Lemonade I Easy Lemonade Recipe

Homemade Citrus Lemonade

I truly believe there is no better way to start your summer day than with a cold glass of homemade juice 🙂

Homemade Citrus Lemonade

————————–

Ingredients:

The Stock Syrup

250 gm sugar

350 ml water

The Lemonade

4 fresh lemons

2 fresh oranges

1 fresh grapefruit

Stock syrup, from above

1.5 lts water

Fresh mint sprigs, to serve

Method:

To make the stock syrup, dissolve the sugar in the water in a saucepan over a gentle heat and allow it to come to the boil. Boil for 2 minutes, then cool. Store in the fridge until needed.

Juice the oranges, lemons and grapefruit and mix the juice with the stock syrup and the add 3/4 of the water.

Add more water to taste, depending on how strong you like it.

Serve chilled with some fresh mint sprigs.

Serves 6-8. Ready in 10 minutes.

I prepared this lemonade for my husband, and he gulped down the entire batch. That’s quite a compliment coming from a lemon lover like him! And now… I think it’s time to make some more!