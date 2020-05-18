Homemade Citrus Lemonade I Easy Lemonade Recipe

Posted on by


Homemade Citrus Lemonade

I truly believe there is no better way to start your summer day than with a cold glass of homemade juice 🙂

Ingredients:

The Stock Syrup

  • 250 gm sugar
  • 350 ml water

The Lemonade

  • 4 fresh lemons
  • 2 fresh oranges
  • 1 fresh grapefruit
  • Stock syrup, from above
  • 1.5 lts water
  • Fresh mint sprigs, to serve

 

Method:

  • To make the stock syrup, dissolve the sugar in the water in a saucepan over a gentle heat and allow it to come to the boil. Boil for 2 minutes, then cool. Store in the fridge until needed.
  • Juice the oranges, lemons and grapefruit and mix the juice with the stock syrup and the add 3/4 of the water.
  • Add more water to taste, depending on how strong you like it.
  • Serve chilled with some fresh mint sprigs.

Serves 6-8. Ready in 10 minutes.

 

I prepared this lemonade for my husband, and he gulped down the entire batch. That’s quite a compliment coming from a lemon lover like him! And now… I think it’s time to make some more!

