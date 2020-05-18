Homemade Citrus Lemonade I Easy Lemonade Recipe

I truly believe there is no better way to start your summer day than with a cold glass of homemade juice 🙂

Ingredients:
The Stock Syrup
- 250 gm sugar
- 350 ml water
The Lemonade
- 4 fresh lemons
- 2 fresh oranges
- 1 fresh grapefruit
- Stock syrup, from above
- 1.5 lts water
- Fresh mint sprigs, to serve
Method:
- To make the stock syrup, dissolve the sugar in the water in a saucepan over a gentle heat and allow it to come to the boil. Boil for 2 minutes, then cool. Store in the fridge until needed.
- Juice the oranges, lemons and grapefruit and mix the juice with the stock syrup and the add 3/4 of the water.
- Add more water to taste, depending on how strong you like it.
- Serve chilled with some fresh mint sprigs.
Serves 6-8. Ready in 10 minutes.
I prepared this lemonade for my husband, and he gulped down the entire batch. That’s quite a compliment coming from a lemon lover like him! And now… I think it’s time to make some more!
