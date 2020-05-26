Homemade cloth masks CAN help stop the spread of COVID-19

Cloth masks can prevent the spread of COVID-19 by blocking up to 99 per cent of infectious particles, according to scientists who analysed a century of mask studies.
Canadian researchers report that cloth masks, particularly those with several layers of cotton, block viruses carried via microscopic particles in the air.
Cloth layers reduce infectious particles, emitted by the wearer through coughs and sneezes, from travelling through the air and settling on surfaces, they say.
Although no direct evidence indicates cloth masks reduce transmission of the virus itself, ‘convincing’ evidence suggests they reduce contamination of air and surfaces.
An employee works on sewing the 2 tissue layers (cotton and polyester) of the face masks on April 30, 2020 in Annecy, France
Some combinations of cloth, such as cotton-flannel, block more than 90 per cent of particles, they report, while a three-layer mask can reduced airborne transmission of microorganisms and surface contamination by up to 99 per cent.
While the researchers don’t guarantee cotton masks will prevent the wearer from becoming infected by SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, the new report helps clarify their efficiency when it comes to blocking infectious particles.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the US public health institute, advocates the use of cloth masks in a public space, although there is no substitute for clinically-approved masks in a hospital.
‘Direct evidence about whether wearing a mask of any sort outside a health-care setting reduces actual transmission of COVID-19 is lacking,’ said first author Catherine Clase, associate professor of medicine at McMaster University in Canada.
‘This is why public-health decisions about public mask wearing have been difficult to make, and why they differ around the world.
‘Our review suggests that cloth can block particles, even aerosol-sized particles, and this supports Canadian public health policy on the issue.’
A worker tries on a boiler suit and face mask made at a garment factory in Russia last month
People with lung conditions should NOT wear face masks
People who have asthma or other lung conditions should not wear a face mask if it makes it difficult for them to breathe, experts say.
Those with asthma or illnesses such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or cystic fibrosis may have to avoid masks or face coverings.
Masks can make it more difficult to draw air into the lungs, trigger asthma for some patients and cause anxiety, therefore changing breathing patterns.
People should wear a mask if they comfortably can, to protect themselves and others around them, but not risk their own health in the process.
The UK government has also said: ‘Face coverings should not be used by children under the age of 2 or those who may find it difficult to manage them correctly.’
While cloth does not stop the virus itself, it does block particles generated by speaking, eating, coughing, and sneezing, which carry the virus.
Cloth blocks droplets – more than five micrometres in diameter – and aerosols – a suspension of liquid particles, each less than five micrometres in diameter.
This means a virus-laden particle emitted by an infected mask wearer is kept within the mask, and can’t hang in the air or settle onto a surface.
The research team examined a century of evidence on masks, and found strong evidence showing that cloth-based objects and cloth masks can reduce contamination of air and surfaces.
Most of these studies looked at filtration efficiency, which is the ability of a material to block transmission, expressed as a percentage.
The team said masks are not assessed separately for every pathogen, and filtration efficiency depends on particles of different sizes, regardless of which pathogen the particle contains.
In 1962, researchers found that a mask made of three layers – muslin-flannel-muslin – reduced surface contamination by 99 per cent, total airborne microorganisms by 99 percent and bacteria recovered from the smaller particles and aerosols by 88 per cent to 99 per cent.
Woman making homemade face mask with a sewing machine in her home while in quarantine. Evidence shows that cloth masks, particularly those with several layers of cotton cloth, block droplet and aerosol contamination of the environment
Tailor Yalcine of Boulard Retouche prepares face protective masks in cotton sewn in his shop at the Daguerre district in Paris
Another experiment in 1975 compared four medical masks and one commercially-produced reusable mask made out of four layers of cotton muslin.
The mask was shown to reduce all particles by 99 per cent, compared with 96 per cent to 99 per cent for contemporary disposable medical masks.
Even for the smaller aerosols, the cloth mask was comparable with the medical masks of the day, the researchers said.
Because the filtration of cloth varies, cotton from common items of clothing, such as layers of scarf, sweatshirt and t-shirt, may only have a filtration efficiency between 10 to 40 per cent, another study from 2010 suggests.
However, 2013 experiments showed just one layer of tea towel had a 72 per cent efficiency and one layer of T-shirt fabric 51 per cent.
And more recently, a 2020 study claims some fabrics block ‘clinically useful’ percentages of transmission, even for aerosols and even in single layers, although multiple layers improve their efficiency.
However, there can be one risky drawback from wearing multiple layers of cloth over one’s face.
Cotton protective face masks on display in a vending machine with a slogan reading ‘masks here’ at a subway station in Berlin
‘In terms of making masks, it is important to realise that more layers will give more protection, both inward and outward, but will make it harder to breathe,’ said Dr Clase.
‘For this reason, it is not recommended that children under two and people with breathing difficulties wear masks.’
While previous studies have potential to block viral particles, Dr Clase and her team stress that they homemade masks shouldn’t be a substitute for medically certified personal protective equipment.
‘We recognise the potential for unintended consequences, such as use of formal personal protective equipment by the general public, incorrect use of cloth masks, or reduced hand hygiene because of a false sense of security,’ they write in Annals of Internal Medicine.
‘These can be mitigated by controlling the distribution of personal protective equipment, clear messaging, public education, and social pressure.’
Advocating that the public make and wear cloth masks also ‘shifts the cost of a public health intervention from society to the individual’.
‘In low-resource areas and for persons living in poverty, this is unacceptable.’
DO FACE MASKS MAKE A DIFFERENCE AND WHAT SHOULD YOU WEAR IF YOU CAN’T GET ONE?
Americans are increasingly being spotted wearing face masks in public amid the coronavirus pandemic, as are people are around the globe.
Soon, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) may advise all Americans to cover their faces when they leave the house, the Washington Post reported.
The agency is weighing that recommendation after initially telling Americans that they didn’t need to wear masks and that anything other than a high-grade N95 medical mask would do little to prevent infection any way.
FACE MASKS DO HELP PREVENT INFECTION – BUT THEY’RE NOT ALL CREATED EQUAL
Research on how well various types of masks and face coverings varies but, recently, and in light of the pandemic of COVID-19, experts are increasingly leaning toward the notion that something is better than nothing.
A University of Oxford study published on March 30 concluded that surgical masks are just as effective at preventing respiratory infections as N95 masks for doctors, nurses and other health care workers.
It’s too early for their to be reliable data on how well they prevent infection with COVID-19, but the study found the thinner, cheaper masks do work in flu outbreaks.
The difference between surgical or face masks and N95 masks lies in the size of particles that can – and more importantly, can’t – get though the materials.
N95 respirators are made of thick, tightly woven and molded material that fits tightly over the face and can stop 95 percent of all airborne particles, while surgical masks are thinner, fit more loosely, and more porous.
This makes surgical masks much more comfortable to breathe and work in, but less effective at stopping small particles from entering your mouth and nose.
Droplets of saliva and mucous from coughs and sneezes are very small, and viral particles themselves are particularly tiny – in fact, they’re about 20-times smaller than bacteria.
For this reason, a JAMA study published this month still contended that people without symptoms should not wear surgical masks, because there is not proof the gear will protect them from infection – although they may keep people who are coughing and sneezing from infecting others.
But the Oxford analysis of past studies – which has not yet been peer reviewed – found that surgical masks were worth wearing and didn’t provide statistically less protection than N95 for health care workers around flu patients.
However, any face mask is only as good as other health and hygiene practices. Experts universally agree that there’s simply no replacement for thorough, frequent hand-washing for preventing disease transmission.
Some think the masks may also help to ‘train’ people not to touch their faces, while others argue that the unfamiliar garment will just make people do it more, actually raising infection risks.
If the CDC does instruct Americans to wear masks, it could create a second issue: Hospitals already face shortages of masks and other PPE.
WHAT TO USE TO COVER YOUR FACE IF YOU DON’T HAVE A MASK
So the agency may recommend regular citizens use alternatives like cloth masks or bandanas.
‘Homemade masks theoretically could offer some protection if the materials and fit were optimized, but this is uncertain,’ Dr Jeffrey Duchin, a Seattle health official told the Washington Post.
A 2013 study found that next to a surgical mask, a vacuum cleaner bag provided the best material for a homemade mask.
After a vacuum bag, kitchen towels were fairly protective, but uncomfortable. Masks made of T-shirts were very tolerable, but only worked a third as well as surgical mask. The Cambridge University researchers concluded that homemade masks should only be used ‘as a last resort.’
But as the pandemic has spread to more than 164,000 people worldwide, it might be time to consider last resort options.