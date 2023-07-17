Hon'ble Principal Secretary for Industries inaugurates Telangana's first Multi-Product Logistics park by MPL Group towards Hyderabad East in Chityal, Nalgonda

HYDERABAD, India, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Principal Secretary for Industries & ITE&C, Shri Jayesh Ranjan laid the foundation stone for MPL Group’s 1st investment in Integrated Logistics sector in Chityal, Nalgonda. MPL Group, deep-rooted in Telangana since 1959 with 8 Steel Manufacturing units and employed over 17500 directly & indirectly, will be setting up a Multi-Product/Multi-purpose Logistics Park with an investment of INR 750 Crs and employment potential of 2750. This Logistic facility is spread over 50 Acres and has a railway siding to a tune of 2000 meters.

Situated strategically towards eastern side of Hyderabad, this facility is just 60 Kms away from ORR and 20km from the proposed regional ring road. The facility spans a range of innovative features, designed to streamline supply chain operations and accelerate regional trade. The facilities include a Provate Railway Siding connecting to the main truck line, cold chain aggregation of 5 Lakh SFT & 1 Lakh SFT storage for ICD with an integrated food processing park.

On the occasion, highlighting the efforts laid out by the State Government since State formation, Principal Secretary I&C Mr Jayesh Ranjan, IAS said, “Chityal was one of the primary locations identified and most feasible for establishing a logistics hub. The potential inbound and outbound cargo for this region is balanced with growth across food processing, cement, iron and other heavy industries. MPL’s integrated approach for shaping this facility as a multi-product logistics hub is commendable & we are confident that this would help us realise export potential of Nalgonda and the hinterlands.”

Sri B NAGYA PCOM SCR while addressing the gathering stated that this logistics hub is strategically located in order to meet the requirements of needs of the farmers to obtain fertilizer and other raw materials for farming needs as well as to other industries situated in nearby areas. He opined that MPL logistics will handle their own inward and outward traffic of iron ore and coal and finished products besides fertilizer and containers so that the needs of local public are met with. He congratulated the MPL team for early completion of the project and commencing its operations as planned.

Sri M.RAMAKRISHNA DRM GUNTUR while addressing the gathering stated that MPL logistics hub has done work as fast as the speed of light.

One week earlier he was invited for the inauguration for the Gati-Shakti Cargo Terminal but he said it is not possible but today as he inaugurated the siding he was mesmerized by the output of the siding. He congratulated the MPL Team for the inauguration of the siding and wish for a long term relationship with them.

Commenting on their choice of setting up of the multi product logistics park in Telangana, Mr. Vinod Kumar Agarwal, MD of the company said, “With this logistics park, we envision to connect the farmers and MSME business of this region to the world through affordable logistics and world class warehousing.”

More About MPL Group: Mahalakshmi Profiles limited

MPL Group are based and deep-rooted in Hyderabad, since 1959, in the manufacturing of Iron & Steel Products. They have demonstrated their expertise in Steel Manufacturing for over 6 decades with 8 manufacturing units that are operational in the State of Telangana and employs over 2,500 employees directly & ~15,000 employees indirectly. They have also positioned as leading MS pipe manufacturers under the brand name of MPL steel pipes.

