Honey Singh Gave Honest Answer To the Question asked ‘Did You Like Ranveer’s Rap in ‘Gully Boy?’

Who doesn’t know the popular Indian music composer, rapper, pop singer and film actor Yo Yo Honey singh. He started out as a session and recording artist, and became a bhangra music producer. He has given many superhit tracks to Bollywood industry. There was time that Honey Singh was so much in demand that every movie had the title track made by him . Later , he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder ,after which he was vanished from the music and film industry .

But after his proper treatment , he again returned like a star and again gave us reasons to love his songs . In an interview with ETTimes, Honey Singh spoke about his new song ‘Moscow Mashuka’ featuring Neha Kakkar, got released on 14th April’2020 under the T-series music level.

In the interview, the rapper opens up about the actors he wants to work with, his present remarks trend in the industry.

Upon asked about the Moscow Mashuka, Honey Singh said to ETtimes : “I cracked ‘Moscow Mashuka’ about 2-3 years ago. This song is not like my other dance songs. It has a laid-back vibe to it. I have written the lyrics from the point of view of a gangster who has fallen for a Moscow girl. The song is basically a conversation between the two.”

The next question which ETtimes asked the rapper , was about his experience with his latest work with Neha Kakkar after Makhna . He said : “I have worked with Neha Kakkar in songs like, ‘Manali Trance’, ‘Sunny Sunny’, ‘Aao Raja’ and others. We share a great vibe and chemistry and that shows in our songs. After ‘Makhna’, I called up Neha to tell her about the ‘Moscow Mashuka’, I told her that she would be singing in Punjabi. As I have now stopped drinking, I have written from her point of view where she is saying that there was a time when you used to drink so much. It has always been fun working with her. She is amazing. She is one of my favourite singers.”.

Honey Singh re-introduced rap culture in Bollywood and what is he think about how it is being carried forward? He replied, “I wouldn’t say I got the rap culture into Bollywood. There have been legendary artists like Apache Indian, Baba Sehgal and others. Even Shankar Mahadevan had sung ‘Breathless’ which was a kind of a rap. But I have tried blending hip-hop and rap together and everybody has appreciated it too. The hip-hop culture is growing leaps and bounds now. When I started, I kept the rap easy and blended it into hip-hop so that everybody can sing along. But now the main hip-hop, lyrical one has especially become popular. After ‘Gully Boy’, a lot of doors have opened up and it is really good.”







The Punjabi rapper also expressed his view about the latest scenario of Bollywood music . He said “The current music scenario in Bollywood is fascinating. There is straight hip-hop, and there is strayed-up hip-hop which is coming up. The trend of remixes is also coming up which is very good. I love remixes and I think it is a very difficult task to popularize an already hit song. All the people are doing a great job.”

Honey Singh worked with B-town Superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan and many other, reminding that who is the next in his Bucket list asked by ETtimes. The rapper said, “I feel I am very lucky that I got an opportunity to work with legends like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. My new bucket list is quite big. I really want to work with Ranveer Singh. He is like my brother. I would also love to work with Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff. All these people are amazing and I think my collaboration with this younger lot would be quite entertaining.”

One of the question he was asked was , Did Honey Singh like the rap of Ranveer Singh in the movie ‘Gully Boy’?

He replied: “Ranveer Singh’s rap in ‘Gully Boy’ was amazing. In fact, Ranveer had also rapped in ‘Ladies VS Ricky Bahl’. I loved that too. Before ‘Gully Boy’ happened, Ranveer and I had actually discussed that we would do something together.”

For the budding rapper in the Bollywood industry, Honey Singh advised, “All the budding rappers are already doing a great job. They are doing what they love and in music, it is better if people listen to themselves. So I avoid giving suggestions when it comes to music.”

How is the rapper passing his home quarantine period in this lockdown period? He said : “I am spending a lot of quality time with my family which otherwise I don’t get to do. I have a studio of my own at home, so I am making use of this free time to make some more music. I am also writing songs. I am coming up with a lot of ideas. I have also been working out at home. I have got my kick-boxing kit at home, and I have also been doing cardio. I have been eating healthy and making music.”

The rapper was asked about Bollywood is going back to 90’s pop music culture, and what is his take on it? Honey Singh said, “The pop-culture of Bollywood has been very melodious and lyrically enriching. It is coming back along with the remixes. The old-time is being presented in a new way and I feel it is great. Although the remixes and remakes have been getting a lot of criticisms, I would like to emphasize again that it is not an easy job. So I really love what is happening in Bollywood music.”

Any messages for Honey Singh’s fan? And the rapper said, “The only message I have to all my fans is to keep loving and supporting Yo Yo Honey Singh. I am what I am because of them and I do what I do for my fans only. My song ‘Moscow Mashuka’ has already garnered immense views and this is possible only when you have such loving fans. I really want to thank all my fans.”

We are looking forward to more songs from the super entertaining rapper .