HONEYWELL INTRODUCES SOFTWARE TO HELP OPTIMIZE WAREHOUSE OPERATIONS

Scalable, affordable and configurable MesonX Warehouse Management System can be installed nearly 10 times faster than conventional systems to help businesses with inventory management, order fulfilment and more

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Honeywell today introduced its latest software technology designed to address the expanding demands of warehousing, order fulfilment and distribution needs in Southeast Asia and other global markets.

The company introduced its MesonX Warehouse Management System (WMS), a software solution designed to improve and streamline warehouse and distribution center (DC) operations. From handling inbound receipt and put-away to managing replenishment, picking, order fulfilment and shipping, the software provides businesses with the flexible end-to-end control necessary to simplify their operations and excel in this demanding marketplace.

MesonX WMS provides easy-to-use tools and pre-configured functions for swift and cost-effective onboarding. Companies can expect up to 80% lower implementation costs with this software, which can be fully operational in just two weeks with only 250 hours of onboarding services, a significant improvement compared to the usual 2,000-hour implementation time.

“The rapid expansion of warehouses and the rising complexities of omnichannel fulfilment have brought about fresh challenges in managing inventory within DC operations. These challenges can manifest as inventory inaccuracies, which, in turn, lead to workflow bottlenecks, disruptions in labor productivity, and diminished customer service quality, all of which can substantially reduce profit margins,” said Jonathan Kwok, General Manager of Honeywell Logistics Solutions. “MesonX WMS goes beyond the basics of a typical WMS. It offers standard features like inbound/outbound processing, inventory, and resource management. But what sets it apart is its ability to deliver strong performance including seamless integration, quick installation, deep configurability for warehouse operations and easy adaptability to future business changes.”

Logistics companies often face high costs coupled with a long lead time in designing, developing, configuring, and testing a WMS for their operations. These challenges can hamper companies with tight budgets and an even tighter project time frame. Some end up investing too much in systems that offer more features than they need, while others create their own ‘homegrown’ WMS, only to quickly outgrow it and drain internal resources. MesonX WMS solves these issues by tailoring itself precisely to specific workflows, eliminating the need for costly custom coding.

As businesses evolve, users can leverage the highly configurable characteristics to upscale MesonX WMS. The software solution seamlessly integrates with numerous devices, including mobile computers, voice automation technology, printers, barcode scanners, robotics, and more.

Honeywell Logistics Solutions along with their certified partners, have a track record of successfully assisting businesses across various industries such as retail, 3PL, apparel, e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, and cold chain sectors. They operate in 24 countries, managing over 2,600 warehouses, including one with a remarkable capacity of handling up to 1.6 million orders per day.

Visit Honeywell Logistics Solutions.

Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions (SPS) provides products, software and connected solutions that improve productivity, workplace safety and asset performance for our customers across the globe. We deliver on this promise through industry-leading mobile devices, software, cloud technology and automation solutions, the broadest range of personal protective equipment and gas detection technology, and custom-engineered sensors, switches and controls. For more information, please visit: sps.honeywell.com.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/honeywell-introduces-software-to-help-optimize-warehouse-operations-301931563.html

SOURCE Honeywell

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

